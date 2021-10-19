Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best deals on Airpods, Samsung smartwatch, Realme Book, and more

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale is currently offering good discounts on some of the devices, including Apple Airpods, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Realme Book Slim, Mi TV 4A, and more. If you are looking for any of these devices at a discounted rate and then you can check out the deals below. The sale will continue until October 23. Keep reading to know more.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best deals on speakers, earbuds, TVs, laptop

Apple Airpods at Rs 8,099

Flipkart is selling Apple’s Airpods for as low as Rs 8,999. If you use the SBI bank card for payment, then you will be able to get these wireless earbuds for Rs 8,099, as per the company’s sale page. This means that you will be getting an additional discount of Rs 900. Apple claims that users will get up to 24 hours of battery life with this pair of TWS earbuds. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro are available at a price of Rs 17,999 down from the MRP of Rs 24,900, which is a very good deal indeed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Rs 10,791

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which was originally launched for Rs 35,990, is currently available for Rs 11,990. But with the SBI bank credit card, you can get it for Rs 10,791, as per the official listing. This is a 4G smartwatch and packs an AMOLED display and round dial. It has a 5ATM and IP68 water-resistant rating as well. The company says the device can offer up to five days of battery life.

Realme Book Slim at Rs 40,999

If you are looking for a laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor, then you can check the Realme Book Slim as it is available at a low price. The device is on sale for Rs 40,999, down from Rs 46,999. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,100.

Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 7,199

Google’s Pixel Buds A-series can also be purchased at an effective price of Rs 7,199 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The wireless earbuds were previously selling for Rs 9,999. The Pixel Buds A-Series earphones come only in a single Clearly White colour option.

Realme Cobble speaker at Rs 1,399

You will rarely find good speakers at a low cost. Realme’s Cobble speaker is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 1,399. It was recently launched in India for Rs 1,799. This means that Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 400. The device is IPX5 rated, which means it is water-resistant.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at Rs 5,990

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live has also received a massive price cut on Flipkart. During the company’s Big Diwali sale, customers can buy these wireless earbuds for as low as Rs 5,990. Samsung launched these for Rs 14,990 back in August 2020.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition at Rs 26,300

Xiaomi’s 43-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is on sale for Rs 27,800. You can get it at an effective price of Rs 26,300 if you use your SBI bank credit card for payment. This is a Full HD LED Smart Android TV. It supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, and more. The television also comes with features like Chromecast support.

Thomson 9R Pro at Rs 22,499

The Thomson 9R Pro Smart TV is listed on Flipkart for Rs 23,999. There is an additional discount offer of Rs 1,500 on the SBI bank credit card. So, interested buyers can buy this Android TV at an effective price of Rs 22,499. For the mentioned price, you will get the 43-inch TV model.

JBL Go Plus at Rs 1,599

Those who want to buy a JBL speaker under Rs 2,000, can check out this JBL Go Plus device. It is an ultra-portable speaker and supports Google Assistant as well. The speaker is claimed to offer up to five hours of battery life. During Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale, the speaker is available for Rs 1,599.