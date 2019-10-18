Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale back on October 21-25: Discounts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 and more

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 date, offers: Flipkart will host its Big Diwali Sale from October 21 to October 25, with discounts and offers across products, including smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, smartwatches and accessories as well. Based on Flipkart’s page for the sale, it looks like there will be extra discounts on mobiles, TVs, and electronics at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4PM each day for the duration of the sale.

Mobile phones mentioned for discount are Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 and vivo Z1 Pro. The microsite is yet to reveal other deals and discounts on mobile phones. Flipkart has also partnered with State Bank of India to offer 10 per cent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards during the Big Diwali Sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Deals on mobiles

Some of the mobile phones mentioned as part of the deals and discounts are the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Realme 5 and Vivo Z1 Pro. According to the offers, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will start at Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 13,999, while the Redmi Note 7S will cost Rs 8,999. Both phones are currently retailing at this price on Flipkart, so we will have to wait and see if the sale brings other discounts or offers.

The Realme 5 gets a starting price of Rs 8,999, while the Vivo Z1 Pro will cost Rs 12,990 during the sale. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on mobile phones. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 48MP rear camera at the back and comes with the Sony IMX586 sensor. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, compared to the new Redmi Note 8 Pro which runs the MediaTek G90T chipset. The new Redmi Note 8 Pro will only go on sale on October 21, but that is limited to Amazon India and Mi.com for now.

The Redmi Note 7S also has a 48MP rear camera, though it uses the Samsung sensor, instead of the Sony one. This phone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The Realme 5‘s big highlight is the quad or four camera system at the back. The phone comes with a 12MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP ultra macro sensor and 2MP portrait camera. The phone also has a bigger 5000 mAh battery.

The budget Redmi 7A is listed at Rs 4,999 on Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is also listed at a price of Rs 29,999.

Other products for which discounts are indicated including the Apple Watch 3, which could start under Rs 20,000 going by the microsite. Samsung’s Smart LED TV with a 32-inch is also mentioned for a starting price of under Rs 20,000, though the exact deal has not been confirmed.