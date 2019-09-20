Flipkart Big Billion Days: Xiaomi reveals discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi will be taking part in this year’s Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The company has already announced price cuts for the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi Note 7S during the sale. The sale will start on September 30 and will go on till October 4. The reduced prices will also be offered to customers on Mi.com at the same time.

Flipkart Plus members will get early access to these discounts, starting at 8 PM IST on September 29. Additionally, both Flipkart and Mi.com will be offering customers with other offers during the sale.

During the sale, Redmi K20 Pro will be priced at Rs 24,999 after a discount of Rs 3,000. Whereas, the Redmi Note 7S will be priced at Rs 8,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000.

Redmi K20 Pro starts at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and the Redmi Note 7S starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant.

Other offers from Xiaomi on Mi.com include a 10 per cent instant discount on purchasing the device via HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions.

Consumers purchasing the devices from Flipkart will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on purchasing the device with Axis Bank/ICICI Bank cards.