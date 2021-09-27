scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale dates also changed: Now starts from October 3, same as Amazon

Flipkart has announced that it has preponed its Big Billion Days sale to October 3 which is a day before Amazon hosts its Great Indian Festival sale.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 27, 2021 2:20:59 pm
Flipkart has changed the day for its upcoming Big Billion Days sale, which will now go live on October 3 and will go on till October 10. Flipkart was originally supposed to hold its Big Billion Days sale from October 7. Flipkart’s decision means the company’s sale will be on the same date as Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale which is set to commence on October 3 as well.

Flipkart’s eight-day sale will bring offers on various devices including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds among others. If you are a Flipkart Plus member, you will get access to the sale earlier than regular customers. Regular users can also access the online sale early by redeeming SuperCoins.

Must Read |Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 to start from October 3: Here are the details

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Discounts, offers

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will offer various discounts on a host of mobiles. Companies including Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo are launching new devices that will be showcased as part of the sale.

Flipkart lists the release of devices including Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Tab G20, and Realme 4K Google TV Stick. As per the E-commerce platform, electronics and accessories like smartwatches, power banks, healthcare appliances, headphones, and speakers will get a discount of up to 80 percent.

Household appliances such as TVs, refrigerators and more will also be getting up to 80 percent discount. Additionally, Flipkart will offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit or debit cards as part of the sale. There will also be assured cashback on wallet and UPI transactions through Paytm.

