Deal Alert: Grab LG G8X ThinQ for just Rs 19,990 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart will be holding its Big Billion Days sale from October 16 to October 21. During the sale, the company will be offering customers various discounts and offers on multiple products. It has already revealed a few shortlisted deals on a dedicated microsite. One such deal that caught our eyes was the LG G8X ThinQ with the dual-screen accessory, which will be made available at just Rs 19,990 during the sale.

The company has not revealed how will this deal be made available to customers. It might be available throughout the sale or might just be a flash deal in the “Crazy Deals” section. To recall, LG G8X ThinQ was launched at Rs 49,999, however, after the GST increase, the price was increased to Rs 54,990. This means that the customers will be getting a discount of Rs 35,000 on the product. Apart from this discount, customers making the purchase via an SBI debit or credit card will get an instant discount of 10 per cent, bringing down the cost of the device to Rs 17,991. Customers will also be able to exchange old devices to get an additional discount.

LG G8X ThinQ comes with the dual-display accessory in the box. The dual display accessory features a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display inside and a smaller 2.1-inch monochromatic display on the cover to showcase notifications, time, and battery life. The case connects to the phone via a USB Type-C port and charges via magnetic pins. Just like the phone, the device also comes in a single Aurora Black colour option.

LG G8X ThinQ: Specifications

LG G8X ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The display features a waterdrop style notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own LG UX on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery.

LG G8X ThinQ review: I don’t need the second screen, but then it’s free

The phone comes with two 1.2W speakers and features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, tuned by Meridian Audio. It features an IP68 water resistance rating with a MIL-STD 810G rating.

LG G8X ThinQ sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor a 13MP super wide angle sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

