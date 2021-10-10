Flipkart Big Billion Days: 5 smartphone deals worth checking out

It’s the last day of the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale and all the deals and offers that come with it. Coming to smartphones, the sale did include some great deals this year and here’s a quick recap of some of the best deals that you can still grab until the end of the day today.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available on offer. The smaller iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 40,999, but you can get an additional 10 per cent off up to Rs 1250 or Rs 1500 if you use some cards by ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. The iPhone 12 is available for Rs 52,999 but you can get an additional 10 percent off on using ICICI Bank cardless EMI transactions.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 review: A retro homage to the classic iPhone 4

Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant is available at Rs 38,999 but you can get an additional 10 per cent off up to Rs 1,000/ Rs 1,250/ Rs 1500 on using select cards from ICICI and Axis Banks. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM variant starts at Rs 34,999 and also gets an additional 10 per cent off up to Rs 1000/ Rs 1,250/ Rs 1500 on using select cards from ICICI and Axis Banks.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 3 review: A gaming smartphone more powerful than your computer

Vivo X60 5G



The Vivo X60 5G starts at Rs 34,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The phone also gets an additional Rs 5,000 off on exchange and that means you can get the exchange value of any older smartphone up by Rs 5000, getting the price of the phone to below Rs 30,000.

Vivo V21 5G



The Vivo V21 5G 8GB/128GB variant is available starting at Rs 29,990 and there is an additional Rs 3,000 off on the exchange of older devices. The Vivo V21 5G also has an additional 10 per cent off on select Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G 6GB variant starts at Rs 17,999 and comes with a Dimensity 700 chipset. There’s also a 10 per cent discount on various ICICI and Axis Bank cards. There is also an 8GB variant with the same offers that is available for Rs 19,999.