Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from September 29-October 4

Flipkart will be hosting its Big Billion Days sale from September 29 to October 4, with 4-hours early access for Flipkart Plus consumers. The e-commerce company has tied up with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for providing special offers to cardholders.

Customers using Axis Bank debit and credit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards will be eligible for a 10 per cent instant discount on their purchase. Flipkart Axis Bank co-brand card customers will get another 5 per cent unlimited cashback. This apart, customers can avail various loan options from Cardless Credit, Flipkart PayLater and No-Cost EMIs on leading bank debit and credit cards.

The e-commerce giant so far has only announced the dates of the sale period and are yet to announce the discounts and offers. However, the company has announced the exact date from when there will be a sale on mobiles and smartphones. Flipkart has said that from September 29, categories such as Fashion, TVs and Appliances, Home and Furniture, Beauty, Sports, Toys, Books, Smart Devices, Personal Care Appliances, Travel and more will be available under sale. The e-commerce company will also let its customers buy insurance for appliances during the Big Billion Days sale.

Starting from September 30, Flipkart will be opening the sale for Mobiles and Electronic Devices and Accessories. Huge discounts can be expected on mobiles and smartphones during the sale period. Hence, those who are willing to purchase a new smartphone ahead of the festive season can do so during this time.

As per the information available on Flipkart’s website, TV and Appliances will get up to 75 per cent off with no-cost EMI up to 36 months. While Electronics and Accessories will see up to 90 per cent off. There is no update on discounts on mobiles and tablets yet.

Flipkart said that it has expanded its supply chain to prepare for The Big Billion Days sale to increase its reach and access for consumers and sellers. The company has more than doubled the number of pin codes where it offers pick-up capabilities to sellers. It has also partnered with almost 30,000 kiranas to help boost their livelihood. The e-commerce company has also partnered with a community of artisans, weavers, and craftsmen who will be able to participate in sale event through Flipkart Samarth.