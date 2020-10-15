Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Live Updates: Best deals on mobiles, TVs, laptops and more

SBI Bank credit and debit card customers will also be eligible to get an instant discount of 10 per cent on purchasing products during the sale. (Image: Flipkart)

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Live Updates: Flipkart has kicked off its Big Billion Days sale for its Flipkart Plus Members and will open it to all users at 12 AM on October 16. During the sale, the company is offering its customers discounts, bundle offers and more on multiple products across the whole platform. Apart from the discounts, the company is also running time-based promotions, which include the ‘Crazy Deals’ section that will get refreshed deals with extra discounts at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4 PM, ‘Maha Price Drop’ section, which will get an extra 20 per cent off every eight hours, ‘Rush Hours’ section, which will be live till 2 AM every day, providing the customers with the lowest prices of the sale and lastly, ‘Flash Sales’, which will change every hour.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will last till October 21. If you have pre-ordered any products during the Big Billion Days pre-order sale by paying Rs 1, you will now have to pay the rest of the amount by October 16, to get your order shipped. If you fail to do so, your Rs 1 pre-order amount will be refunded to the original method of payment.

SBI Bank credit and debit card customers will also be eligible to get an instant discount of 10 per cent on purchasing products during the sale. Apart from this, the company is also offering customers no-cost EMI schemes, exchange deals and Paytm cashback offers.