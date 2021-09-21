Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 to kick off soon: All you need to know

Flipkart is planning to host a new sale on its platform, which will be called The Big Billion Days. The e-commerce giant hasn’t yet revealed the date of the sale, but has confirmed a few details ahead of the sale. The company is also promising that customers will witness “the biggest deals of the year.”

Flipkart will be giving a discount of Rs 2,000 on the Moto G60. So, the mid-range device, which was launched in India for Rs 17,999, will be available for Rs 15,999. The Moto G60 features a 108MP triple rear camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging.

The Poco X3 Pro will also receive a discount on Flipkart and will cost you Rs 16,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. It is equipped with a 120Hz display and Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 860 processor.

Those who are planning to buy the Infinix Hot 10s will be able to get it for Rs 9,499 via Flipkart. This device offers a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. The dedicated listing of the sale also suggests that smartphones like Google Pixel 4A and Samsung Galaxy F62 will also be on the sale and will be available at lower prices.

The Asus ROG 3 will be listed on Flipkart for Rs 34,999. This is a gaming smartphone, which packs a 144Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel.

Flipkart is also promising to offer the iPhones at “craziest prices.” This suggests that the e-commerce giant might offer a big discount on some of the iPhones and the details will be revealed on September 22, as per the listing.

Apart from these, the e-commerce giant also confirmed that six smartphone brands will launch new devices during the sale. These brands include Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo.

It is already confirmed that Realme is planning to launch Narzo 50 series on September 24. Samsung is also all set to unveil the Galaxy M52 on September 28.