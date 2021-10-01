October 1, 2021 12:38:11 pm
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale will kick off on October 2, which means from tomorrow the Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the sale. Those who don’t have the membership will get to see the sale starting October 3.
The eight-day sale will continue until October 10 and customers will be able to avail bank, exchange, no-cost EMI, and prepaid offers on several smartphones. Here’s a full list of smartphone deals that will be available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale 2021.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Full list of smartphone deals
Realme
Realme C11 2021 (2/32) Rs 5,849 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers
Realme C20 (2/32) Rs 6,299 with bank offer
Realme Narzo 50i (2/32) Rs 6,299 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers
Realme Narzo 50A – Rs 9,674 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers
Realme 8i – Rs 10,799 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers
Realme 8 – Rs 13,999 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers
Realme Narzo 30 – Rs 10,799 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers
Realme GT 5G – Rs 32,999 with bank offer
Realme GT Master Edition 5G – Rs 17,499 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers
Infinix
Infinix Smart 5 (2/32) – Rs 6,299 with bank offer
Infinix Smart 5A (2/32) Rs 5,849 with bank offer
Infinix Hot 10 Play ₹7,199 with bank offer
Infinix Hot 11s ₹9,899 with bank offer
Infinix Hot 10s – Rs 8,549 with bank offer
Samsung Galaxy F12 – Rs 8,549 with bank offer
Samsung Galaxy F22 – Rs 11,249 with bank offer
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G – Rs 16,499 with bank offer
Samsung Galaxy F62 – Rs 16,499 with bank offer
Poco
Poco M3 (4/64) – Rs 8,549 with bank offer
Poco C3 (3/32) Rs 6,299 with exchange and bank offer
Poco M2 Pro – Rs 10,799 with bank offer
Poco X3 Pro – Rs 14,999 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G – Rs 18,499 with bank offer
Moto G40 Fusion – Rs 11,699 with bank offer
Moto G60 – Rs 14,499 with bank offer
Others
Xiaomi Redmi 9i (4/64) – Rs 7,199 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers
Micromax In Note 1 – Rs 8,549 with bank offer
ASUS ROG Phone 3 – Rs 31,999 with bank offer
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G – Rs 32,990 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers
Google Pixel 4a – Rs 24,499 with bank offer
Apple iPhone SE – Rs 24,499 with bank offer
