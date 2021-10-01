scorecardresearch
Friday, October 01, 2021
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Full list of smartphone deals

Here's a full list of smartphone deals that will be available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale 2021. The list includes deals on Samsung, Realme, Poco, Infinix and Google smartphones.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
October 1, 2021 12:38:11 pm
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale will kick off on October 2, which means from tomorrow the Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the sale. Those who don’t have the membership will get to see the sale starting October 3.

The eight-day sale will continue until October 10 and customers will be able to avail bank, exchange, no-cost EMI, and prepaid offers on several smartphones. Here’s a full list of smartphone deals that will be available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale 2021.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Full list of smartphone deals

Realme

Realme C11 2021 (2/32) Rs 5,849 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers

Realme C20 (2/32) Rs 6,299 with bank offer

Realme Narzo 50i (2/32) Rs 6,299 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers

Realme Narzo 50A – Rs 9,674 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers

Realme 8i – Rs 10,799 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers

Realme 8 – Rs 13,999 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers

Realme Narzo 30 – Rs 10,799 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers

Realme GT 5G – Rs 32,999 with bank offer

Realme GT Master Edition 5G – Rs 17,499 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers

Infinix

Infinix Smart 5 (2/32) – Rs 6,299 with bank offer

Infinix Smart 5A (2/32) Rs 5,849 with bank offer

Infinix Hot 10 Play ₹7,199 with bank offer

Infinix Hot 11s ₹9,899 with bank offer

Infinix Hot 10s – Rs 8,549 with bank offer

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F12 – Rs 8,549 with bank offer

Samsung Galaxy F22 – Rs 11,249 with bank offer

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G – Rs 16,499 with bank offer

Samsung Galaxy F62 – Rs 16,499 with bank offer

Poco

Poco M3 (4/64) – Rs 8,549 with bank offer

Poco C3 (3/32) Rs 6,299 with exchange and bank offer

Poco M2 Pro – Rs 10,799 with bank offer

Poco X3 Pro – Rs 14,999 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers

Motorola

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G – Rs 18,499 with bank offer

Moto G40 Fusion – Rs 11,699 with bank offer

Moto G60 – Rs 14,499 with bank offer

Others

Xiaomi Redmi 9i (4/64) – Rs 7,199 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers

Micromax In Note 1 – Rs 8,549 with bank offer

ASUS ROG Phone 3 – Rs 31,999 with bank offer

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G – Rs 32,990 with exchange/prepaid and bank offers

Google Pixel 4a – Rs 24,499 with bank offer

Apple iPhone SE – Rs 24,499 with bank offer

