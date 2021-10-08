Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: 10 best smartphone deals you can’t afford to miss

Flipkart is offering several smartphones at quite low prices during its Big Billion Days sale. Popular phones like iPhone 12, Pixel 4a, Realme GT 5G, iPhone SE 2020, and more are on sale. For those who have been waiting for sale events to grab a smartphone at low price, this is probably the best time to buy. We have listed 10 best smartphone deals that are available on Flipkart, so keep reading to know more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: 10 best smartphone deals you can’t miss

iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 is selling at a very low price and interested buyers can get it for Rs 52,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Customers can get it for less than Rs 50,000 if they avail the exchange offer on the site. The e-commerce giant is giving up to Rs 15,600 off on the exchange of your current device. The 128GB model is listed for Rs 57,999.

Samsung Galaxy F22

The Samsung Galaxy F22, which was launched back in July this year, is available at an effective price of Rs 10,349. As per the details mentioned on Flipkart, customers can avail Rs 1,150 discount on ICICI Bank and Axis bank cards. There is also a Rs 1,000 instant discount offer on prepaid transactions.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 features an AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a 48Mp quad rear camera setup, and more.

iPhone SE (2020)

Those who are looking for an iPhone under Rs 25,000 can check out Apple’s iPhone SE 2020. It is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 30,199, but with the bank and exchange offers you can buy it for less than Rs 25,000. There is a discount offer of Rs 1,250 on ICICI bank and Axis bank credit cards. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,600.

The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset with a third-generation Neural Engine. It packs a total of two cameras, one on the back and the other one at the front. It is important to note that this device features an old school design and has a very compact display (4.7-inch).

Poco C3

If your budget is lower than Rs 10,000, then you can check out the Poco C3 phone. It is priced at Rs 8,299, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It packs a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a 13MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.53-inch HD+ display.

Realme GT 5G

Those who are looking for the latest 5G phone with a flagship processor can consider buying the Realme GT device. It is selling at a discounted price of Rs 35,999. It was previously available for Rs 37,999, meaning you are getting a discount of Rs 2,000 discount. There is also up to Rs 15,000 discount on the exchange of your old device. If you have an Axis bank or ICICI bank credit card, then you can also an additional Rs 1,250 discount on the Realme GT.

Realme Narzo 30

The Realme Narzo 30 comes with a good set of features and is selling on Flipkart for Rs 12,499. The Axis and ICICI bank credit cardholders can get an additional discount of Rs 1,200, which brings down the price to Rs 11,299. If you exchange your current device, then Flipkart will give up to Rs 11,950 off, depending on the condition of your old device.

Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro is available at an effective price of Rs 15,749. It is currently listed on the e-commerce site for Rs 16,999, but with the Axis and ICICI bank card offer, you can buy it for Rs 15,749. During the company’s Big Billion Days sale, you can also avail up to Rs 15,600 off on the exchange of your current phone. The Poco X3 Pro packs a Snapdragon 860 chipset, a 5160mAh battery and more.

Samsung Galaxy F62

The Samsung Galaxy F62, which was launched in February this year, is on sale for Rs 18,999. With the above-mentioned bank offer, you can get this device at an effective price of Rs 17,749. Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 17,600 discount exchange offer. The mid-range phone comes with an Exynos 9825 SoC, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 128GB storage and a 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Google Pixel 4a

Those who are looking for a smartphone that can offer a good enough photography and software experience, can consider buying the Google Pixel 4a. It is on sale for Rs 25,999. There are some bank and exchange offers as well. The Pixel 4a packs a Snapdragon 730G processor, a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED panel, a single 12.2MP rear camera, and more.

Moto G40 Fusion

Lastly, if you are someone who likes Motorola smartphones, then you can check out the Moto G40 Fusion. It is selling for Rs 12,999. With the bank and exchange offers, you can get it at an even lower price in India. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, a 64MP triple rear camera, a 6.78-inch FHD+ display, and more.