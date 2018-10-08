Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top deals on Samsung Galaxy S8, Asus Zenfone 5Z, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Flipkart’s upcoming sale, Big Billion Days, will see many flagship phones go on sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Flipkart’s upcoming sale, Big Billion Days, will see many flagship phones go on sale. This will not only include recent launches, but launches from the first half of 2018, as well as popular phone titles from last year. The e-commerce platform has listed new offers on smartphones, that range from Asus Zenfone 5Z to Honor 10, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to Samsung Galaxy S8. Here are the latest deals to be listed for Flipkart’s Big Billion days sale, that will be hled between October 10 and October 14.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Samsung Galaxy S8 4GB RAM variant at Rs 29,990

Samsung's 2017 flagship, Galaxy S8 will be a part of Flipkart's upcoming sale.

Samsung’s 2017 flagship, Galaxy S8 will be a part of Flipkart’s upcoming sale. Under the Big Billion Days offer listing, the smartphone’s 4GB variant could be purchased for Rs 29,990. During the sale period, Galaxy S8 will remain at its current price of Rs 45,990, though Flipkart shoppers can avail exchange benefits worth up to Rs 16,000.

In addition, Samsung Galaxy S8 will be available for EMI offers, as well as No Cost EMI deals across major banks, starting from Rs 5,110 per month. While the phone’s offer price remains unchanged, further deals could be announced at the time of sale. With a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ display, Galaxy S8 runs the Exynos 8895 processor backed by a 3000mAh battery, besides having a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front sensor. The Samsung phone is available with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage as well as expandable memory of up to 256GB.

Big Billion Days sale: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 6GB RAM variant available for Rs 22,999

The offer listing also mentions a discount on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, that makes the phone's 6GB RAM option available for Rs 22,999.

The offer listing also mentions a discount on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, that makes the phone’s 6GB RAM option available for Rs 22,999. Mi Mix 2’s listing price is still showing as Rs 29,999, though this price cut happened way back in May this year, so technically, there is no discount yet.

Shoppers buying Mi Mix 2 may also seek exchange benefits adding up to Rs 16,000, as well as 5 per cent discount from Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards, and 10 per cent Instant Discount from Mastercard for first-time online payments.

Featuring a 5.99-inch FullHD+ display, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 runs the Snapdragon 835 processor, backed by 6GB RAM/128GB internal memory and a 3400mAh battery. The phone features a 12MP rear camera, and a 5MP front lens.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Buy Honor 10 at Rs 24,999

Launched in May this year, Honor 10 comes with 5.84-inch FullHD+ display, and runs the Kirin 970 processor.

In addition to the above phones, Honor 10 will also be available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This Honor flagship has been listed with an offer price of Rs 32,999, though the Honor 10 page on Flipkart does not elaborate on how it has arrived at the final price given the phone launched at this price.

However, consumers will also be able to avail exchange offers of up to Rs 16,000, as well as standard EMI and No Cost EMIs starting from Rs 5,500 per month. Card holders would also be able to seek 5 per cent discount from Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards, and 10 per cent Instant Discount from Mastercard for first-time online payments on purchase of Honor 10.

Launched in May this year, Honor 10 comes with 5.84-inch FullHD+ display, and runs the Kirin 970 processor. Backed by a 3400mAh battery, the phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Honor 10 sports 24MP+16MP dual rear cameras, as well as a 24MP front camera.

Big Billion Days sale: Asus Zenfone 5Z available at Rs 21,999

During the Big Billion Days sale, Asus Zenfone 5Z will be available at an offer price of Rs 24,999.

Asus’ CES 2018 launch, Zenfone 5Z, is also part of the upcoming Flipkart sale. During the Big Billion Days sale, Asus Zenfone 5Z will be available at an offer price of Rs 24,999, though the listing on the phone’s page mentions a price tag of Rs 29,999, which is the original one.

Also, Flipkart will run a special offer, through which consumers can choose to exchange any OnePlus phone for the Zenfone 5Z at Rs 21,999. This phone is also listed with exchange benefits adding to Rs 16,000, EMI offers starting from Rs 5,000 per month as well as card benefits.

With a 6.2-inch FullHD+ display, Zenfone 5Z comes with a 3300mAh battery, and runs the Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone is backed by 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage as well as expandable memory of up to 2TB. Asus Zenfone 5Z sports dual rear cameras, in a 12MP+8MP configuration, as well as an 8MP front sensor.

Other flagship smartphones that have been listed include Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, though the offer details are still to be specified. As with other smartphone offer listings, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale offerings across the above-mentioned phones will go live from October 11.

