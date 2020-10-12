Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best TV deals to expect this year

Flipkart and Amazon will be offering a number of discounts and deals on TVs during their festive season sales. Here's a look at some of the best TV deals that we have found till now. (Image: Flipkart)

Flipkart will be kicking off its Big Billion Days sale on October 15 and Amazon will kick off its Great Indian Festival sale on October 16. During the sales both the companies will be providing customers with a number of offers and discounts on various products like mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home appliances and more.

TVs are one of the most searched for categories as of now, especially with the IPL season going on. A lot of people will be looking to purchase a TV during these sales, whether it be the users first TV or an upgrade to a smart TV. Here is a list of the best TV deals that will be made available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales.

Shinco

One of the best deals on TVs will be the Shinco SO328AS, which will be made available at Rs 3232 during a flash sale on Amazon. Apart from this deal, the brand will also be offering its SO3A 32-inch HD Ready LED at Rs 8,999, its 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV at Rs 10,499, its 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV at Rs 15,999 and its 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV at Rs 21,999.

Samsung

Samsung will be offering its The Frame at Rs 72,990, Rs 81,990 and Rs 1,29,990 for the 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models, respectively, on Flipkart. The Serif TV line will be made available on Amazon at Rs 64,990, Rs 84,990 and Rs 99,990 for the 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch models, respectively.

Apart from this, the company will be offering its customers a 24-month EMI scheme, exchange offers and cashback of up to Rs 2,000.

OnePlus

OnePlus TV Y series TVs will be made available on Flipkart during its Big Billion Days sale priced at Rs 14,999 for the 32-inch variant, and Rs 24,999 for the 43-inch variant. The TVs will be sold with a discount of Rs 1,000 during the sale, moreover, SBI card customers can get an instant discount of 10 per cent.

Thomson

Thomson will be selling its TVs exclusively on Flipkart during the sale season. Its non-smart TVs will start at Rs 5,999 for the 24-inch HD Ready TV and at Rs 8,499 for the 32-inch HD Ready TV. Its PATH series starts at 32-inch at Rs 10,999 and goes up to Rs 28,999 for the 55-inch variant. The 32PATH0011BL is priced at Rs 11,499, the 40PATH7777 is priced at Rs 15,999, the 43PATH0009 is priced at Rs 18,999, the 43PATH4545 is priced at Rs 22,499, and the 50PATH1010 is priced at Rs 24,499.

The OATHPRO series 43-inch starts at Rs 22,499 and goes up to Rs 94,499 for the 75-inch OATHPRO2121. The 50 OATHPRO 1212 is priced at Rs 27,499, the 55 OATHPRO 0101 is priced at Rs 30,999 and the 65 OATHPRO 2020 is priced at Rs 45,999.

Realme

Realme will be offering its new 55-inch SLED TV with a Rs 3,000 discount at Rs 39,999. Realme TV 32-inch variant will be available at Rs 12,999 and the 43-inch variant will be made available at Rs 21,999.

Nokia

Flipkart will be launching six Nokia branded smart TVs during its Big Billion Days sale. These include the 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV at Rs 12,999, a 43-inch full HD Smart TV at Rs 22,999, a 43-inch UHD 4K Smart TV at Rs 28,999, a 50-inch UHD 4K Smart TV at Rs 33,999, a 55-inch UHD 4K Smart TV at Rs 39,999 and a 65-inch UHD 4K Smart TV at Rs 59,999.

Motorola

Motorola Revou 55-inch Ultra HD TV will be made available at Rs 40,999. The Revou 43-inch Ultra HD TV is priced at Rs 30,999.

The base 32-inch HD Ready ZX2 variant and the 40-inch full HD ZX2 variant are priced at Rs 13,999 and at Rs 19,999.

