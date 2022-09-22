Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best budget 5G phones

If you are looking to upgrade your existing 4G phone or looking to buy a new 5G phone, now is a great time to consider the same given both Flipkart and Amazon India have their respective annual sale going on. Here, we will list some of the best budget 5G phones you can get your hands on during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales.

Poco X4 Pro

The Poco X4 Pro is one of the best 5G phones in the budget segment. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, the phone has a 6.67-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and supports most 5G bands. Poco X4 Pro is available on Flipkart and starts from Rs 15,499.

Redmi Note 11T

The Redmi Note 11T is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and has a 6.6-inch 90hz IPS LCD display. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Coming to the software, it runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is available on Amazon and starts from Rs 13,999 thanks to the Rs 1,000 coupon.

iQOO Z6 5G

Featuring a 6.58-inch 120Hz LCD screen, iQOO Z6 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Running on FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The iQOO Z6 5G is available on Amazon and starts from Rs 14,999.

Realme 9i 5G

If you want to buy a phone that looks and feels good, the Realme 9i 5G is a good choice. Backed by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, it has a 6.6-inch 90Hz LCD screen.

The phone runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box and has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Realme 9i 5G is available on Flipkart and starts from Rs 14,999.

Motorola G71

Launched in November last year, the Motorola G71 is a decent phone in the budget segment. Powered by the Snapdragon 695G chipset, it has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen.

The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. You can purchase the Motorola G71 from Flipkart for Rs 15,999.