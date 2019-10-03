Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival: Offers on Google Home, Echo speakers

Both Flipkart and Amazon are hosting their respective festival sales with discounts across a range of products. One category which has some massive discounts are smart speakers. While Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo speakers are retailing at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Google’s Home speakers have also got a price cut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Here are the offers to keep in mind.

Advertising

Google Home Mini at Rs 2,299 on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale

The Google Home Mini has a discounted price of Rs 2,299 on Flipkart for the Big Billion Days sale. A special coral colour variant for the Google Home Mini is also listed online. There’s also a bundle with the Google Home Mini and a Syska LED Smart bulb at Rs 2,499 on Flipkart.

The Google Home Mini is the smaller version of the bigger Google Home speaker, and can control other smart devices in your home, once they are connected via the Google Home app. It can also stream music from services like YouTube Music, Gaana, JioSaavn or Spotify. It also works in Hindi.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)at Rs 2,299 on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Just like the Google Home Minis, the Amazon Echo Dot speaker (3rd gen) is listed at a discount price of Rs 2,299. The Echo Dot is powered by Amazon’s Alexa voice-assistant and can also stream music and control smart devices in your home. Amazon also introduced Alexa in Hindi just recently. Just like Google Home Mini, Amazon also has a smart bundle for Echo Dot with a Wipro 9W smart bulb for Rs 2,299.

Advertising

Read more: Amazon Alexa Echo Show 5 review: Perfect Echo upgrade

Google Home at Rs 5,999 on Flipkart

The bigger Google Home smart speaker is listed at a price of Rs 5,999. Once again it can perform all the functions that the Google Home Mini does from connecting to smart home devices to streaming music to reading out news.

Google Nest Hub at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart

There’s a discount on the Google Nest Hub as well. This is listed at Rs 8,999, down from the original price of Rs 9,999. It comes with a 7-inch LCD screen and works like a smart home control hub and will also stream music and play videos. The Nest Hub does not come with a video camera. Google Nest Hub can also pull photos from the user’s Google Photos account and display them as a smart photo frame.

Echo Show 5 – Smart display with Alexa at Rs 5,499 on Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 which has a 5.5-inch screen and is a smart display speaker is listed at Rs 5,499 on Amazon down from the original price of Rs 8,999. The bigger Echo Show, which has a 10.1-inch HD screen also has a discount and will cost Rs 20,999 on Amazon down from the price of Rs 22,999.

Lenovo Smart Clock at Rs 3,999 on Flipkart

The recently launched Lenovo Smart Clock, which is powered by the Google Assistant will cost Rs 3,999 during the sale compared to the original price of Rs 5,999. The Smart Clock has a 4-inch IPS Touchscreen display, and can control connect smart devices in your home. It can also stream music. Of course, given this is a clock it can be used to set alarms as well.