Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival: Deals we know so far

Both Flipkart and Amazon will be holding their Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sales, respectively. The sales will take place starting September 29 and will go on till October 4. During these sales, both the e-commerce platforms will be offering consumers discounts and offers on various smartphones, laptops, TVs, headphones and more.

Both the brands will be holding a pre-sale for their Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime members on September 28. Which means that both the e-commerce platforms will begin their respective sales a day early for select customers. Here is a list of deals we expect both the companies to offer its consumers:

Smartphones

Redmi K20 series

Xiaomi recently launched its flagship Redmi K20 series in India. Now, the company will be offering both the devices under this series at a discounted rate during the sales. The Redmi K20 will be available at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB/64GB storage, whereas, the Redmi K20 Pro will be available at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB model.

Poco F1

Though the Poco F1, is the company’s last year’s flagship, it has a lot of power and can still beat a huge number of smartphones in terms of performance. It will be made available at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999, and Rs 18,999 for the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants, respectively.

Redmi Note 7 series

Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro are two of the latest Redmi Note series smartphones currently available in India. And ahead of the Redmi Note 8 series launch in India, the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on these two phones. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at Rs 11,999, Rs 13,999, and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB storage models, respectively. The Redmi Note 7S will be available at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB and 6GB/64GB models, respectively.

Other Redmi phones

During the sales, the company will also be offering consumers discounts on its Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi Go and Redmi Y3 smartphones. Redmi 7 will be made available at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB/32GB variant and at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB variant.

The Redmi 7A will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999 for the 2GB/16GB model whereas the 2GB/32GB model will be available at a price of Rs 5,799. Redmi Go will be offered to consumers at Rs 4,299, whereas the Redmi Y3 will be made available at Rs 7,999 and Rs 11,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and 4GB/64GB variant, respectively.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z is offered in three RAM/internal storage variants: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, all of which are getting a discount of Rs 4,000. The 6GB/64GB variant will be made available at Rs 27,999, the 6GB/128GB variant will be made available at Rs 30,999 and lastly, the 8GB/256GB variant will be priced at Rs 35,999

Asus 5Z

Asus 6Z’s predecessor, the Asus 5Z will also be made available during the sale at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs 18,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Asus Max (M1), Max Pro (M1), Max (M2)

Asus Max (M1) will only be getting a discount of Rs 500 and will be made available at Rs 6,499 for the sole 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. Asus Max (M2) on the other hand will be getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on both the 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB models, which will be made available at Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,499, respectively.

Asus Max Pro (M1) will also be getting a discount of Rs 500 on all three variants. The device will be made available at Rs 7,499, Rs 8,499 and Rs 11,499 for the 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB models respectively.

Motorola One Action, One Vision

Motorola will be providing its customers with a discount of Rs 2,000 on its Motorola One Action smartphone, which will be made available at Rs 11,999. Whereas, the Motorola One Vision will be made available at Rs 14,999.

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, Lenovo K9, Lenovo A6

Lenovo Z6 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone and during the sale will be offered to customers with a discount of Rs 2,000 at Rs 31,999.

Lenovo launched both the K10 Note and the A6 together recently. The K10 Note will be made available at Rs 11,999, and the Lenovo A6 Note will be made available at Rs 6,999.

Lenovo K9, which is the predecessor to the Lenovo K10 Note will be made available at Rs 6,499.

Moto G7

Motorola G7 is the latest smartphone in the company’s G-series. It will be made available at Rs 16,999 after a discount of Rs 7,500.

Televisions

Thomson 32-inch LED TV

Thomson 32TM3290, which usually sells at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart, during the sale will be made available at Rs 6,999. The TV comes with a Zero Dot A+ grade 32-inch HD Ready panel. The TV has a 178-degree Wide Viewing Angle and comes with 20W speakers. Connectivity options include HDMI, PC, USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Blaupunkt TV

Blaupunkt has also announced that it will be offering consumers one of their non-smart TV models at Rs 5,999, during the sale. However, the company is yet to reveal which model TV will be sold for the said price.

Audio

1MORE

1MORE an audio equipment manufacturer will also be taking part in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. During the sale it will offer up to 44 per cent discounts on its products.

During the sale, the 1MORE Piston Fit will be made available at Rs 649, Triple Driver earphones (Wired) will be available at Rs 5,649, Triple Driver Bluetooth earphones will cost Rs 8,949, the Quad Driver earphones will be made available at Rs 9,399.

Lastly, the Dual Driver ANC Bluetooth earphones will be made available at 8,399 and the True Wireless earbuds will be made available at Rs 5,149.