scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Must Read

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale to go live on October 7: What we know so far

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale: The six-day event will offer discounts and deals on several devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops and more.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
September 22, 2021 12:04:06 pm
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale offers, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale deals, flipkart sale, fllipkart iphone 12, iphone 12 deals, iphone saleFlipkart is promising to offer the craziest offers on old iPhones, including iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale dates have been announced. The annual online sale will take place on October 7 and will continue until October 12. Those who have Flipkart’s Plus membership will be able to access its Big Billion Days sale a day early, which means on October 6.

The six-day Flipkart sale will offer discounts and deals on several devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops and more. There will also be a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The Paytm users will be able to avail some cashback as well.

Also Read |OnePlus 2022 flagship to be first with new integrated OS, says Pete Lau

Flipkart will be selling the Micromax IN Note 1 and the Micromax IN 2b for Rs 9,499 and Rs 8,499, respectively. The Moto G60, which was launched in India for Rs 17,999, will be available for Rs 15,999. The Poco X3 Pro will also receive a discount on Flipkart and will be on sale for Rs 16,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Infinix Hot 10s will be sold for Rs 9,499, whereas the Asus ROG 3 will be priced at Rs 34,999. The listing of the sale also confirms that the Google Pixel 4A and Samsung Galaxy F62 will receive a discount too.

Flipkart is promising to offer the craziest offers on old iPhones, including iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE. While the deals of the iPhones will be revealed on the day of sale or when we are close to it, the 2020 iPhones are already available at discounted prices. So, if you can’t wait for the sale, then you can check out the latest prices below.

Also Read |Apple iOS 15 is out: Here are features that India users will appreciate

Currently, the iPhone 12 mini buyers will be able to get this for Rs 54,999 if they use an SBI bank card for payment, as per the Flipkart listing. The standard iPhone 12 smartphone is available for Rs 63,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. There is also a Rs 2,000 discount on an SBI bank card, so you can get this iPhone for Rs 61,999.

The iPhone XR is listed for Rs 42,999, whereas the iPhone 11 is available with a starting price tag of Rs 49,900. The iPhone 12 Pro’s price starts from Rs 1,09,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is the most premium version in the iPhone 12 series, will be sold for Rs 1,19,900.

The banner that Flipkart has published shows that the iPhone SE is on sale for Rs 34,999, but it is actually available for Rs 32,999 via the same platform. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 15,000 exchange offer on most of smartphones.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 22: Latest News

Advertisement