Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Deals and offers revealed on Thomson, Blaupunkt Smart TVs

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will start from October 3 and will continue until October 10. Ahead of the big Flipkart sale, several brands Thomson, Blaupunkt, and Infinix have revealed the deals and offers that will be available on their Smart TVs. Apart from televisions, there will also be big discounts on phones, laptops, wearables, and more. Here’s a quick look at some of the Smart TV deals that will be available when Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2021 sale will begin.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale: Deals on Blaupunkt Smart TVs

During the Flipkart sale, Blaupunkt’s Cybersound range will receive a big discount. The 32-inch 32CSA7101 TV will be available for Rs 13,999, whereas the 42-inch 42CSA7707 Full-HD model will cost Rs 20,999. The company is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on the 32-inch model and Rs 2,000 off on the 42-inch variant.

There is also a 43-inch Ultra-HD 43CSA7070 TV, which will be on sale for Rs 29,999. The 50-inch Ultra-HD 50CSA7007 model will be listed on Flipkart for Rs 34,499, down from Rs 37,999. This means customers will be getting a discount of Rs 3,500 on this TV.

During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, the 55-inch Ultra-HD model will cost Rs 39,999 and the 65-inch Ultra-HD will be available for 55,999. With one year warranty, Flipkart Plus members will be able to avail the benefits from October 2.

Blaupunkt has also revealed that interested buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI cards and one will also be able to avail no-cost EMI options on all major banks. There will also be exchange offers of up to Rs 11,000, and 5 percent cashback offers on Flipkart axis bank credit cards.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale: Thomson Smart TV offers

Apart from Blaupunkt, Thomson has also announced the deals on its Android and Oath Pro TV series. The Thomson 32-inch Smart TV model will be on sale for Rs 12,999. It was originally offered for Rs 14,999, meaning this budget TV will get a discount of Rs 2,000.

The 40-inch Thomson 40PATH7777 TV will be available at a discounted price of Rs 19,499, whereas the 43-inch Thomson 43PATH0009BL variant will be priced at Rs 24,999. Lastly, the 43-inch Thomson 43OATHPRO 2000 will be sold for Rs 27,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2021 sale. The regular price of this TV is Rs 30,999.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale: Infinix X1 smart TV deals

Infinix will also be offering discounts on its X1 Android TV series. The 32-inch, 43-inch and 40-inch models will be available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 11,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.