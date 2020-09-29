Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale begins soon: Quick look at the discount offers

Flipkart throughout the duration of the sale will offer customers "Crazy Deals" which will offer huge discounts on select products, "Maha Price Drop" offering customers an extra 20 per cent off over the usual discount, and "Rush Hours" offering customers lowest prices of the sale on products. (Image: Flipkart)

Flipkart has announced that it will soon be hosting its Big Billion Days sale in India. For this sale, the company has partnered with SBI Bank to offer customers a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases. Apart from that, it has also partnered with Paytm to offer customers assured cashback. During the sale, customers will be offered various deals and price cuts on a number of products including mobiles, tablets, consumer electronics and more.

For the sale, Flipkart has setup a dedicated microsite showcasing a few offers and deals. On the Flipkart page, the company has listed a few deals and offers. During the sale, it will offer no-cost EMI options purchases made via ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and more. A no-cost EMI facility will also be available for Bajaj Finserv cardholders.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals to look out for

Flipkart has revealed that a number of mobiles and tablets will receive price cuts and additional exchange discounts. However, specific models are yet to be revealed. Apart from this, Flipkart will be offering mobile protection plans at Rs 1. TVs and large appliances will be offered with discounts of up to 80 per cent along with discounted appliance protection, exchange offers and no-cost EMI offers.

Electronics and accessories category will get a discount of up to 80 per cent, with new deals every day during the sale. This category will have more than three crore products on sale, which will also have exchange discounts too.

The laptops category will see discounts of up to 60 per cent. Premium tablets will start at Rs 27,900. Headphones and speakers categories will get a discount of up to 80 per cent. 32-inch TVs will start at Rs 10,999.

Flipkart throughout the duration of the sale will offer customers “Crazy Deals” which will offer huge discounts on select products, “Maha Price Drop” offering customers an extra 20 per cent off over the usual discount, and “Rush Hours” offering customers the lowest prices of the sale on products.

