Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020: What deals to expect in this year’s sale

Here's a look at the top deals Flipkart will be providing its customers during its Big Billion Days sale. (Image: Flipkart)

Flipkart will be kicking off its Big Billion Days sale in four days for its Plus members and in five days for its regular members. During the sale, the company will be offering customers various discounts and deals on multiple products across categories. Ahead of the sale, the company is also holding a pre-book sale, until October 14, where the customers can take a look at the deals for Big Billion Days on select products and pre-book them at Rs 1. They will be required to pay the balance on October 16.

During the sale, customers purchasing products with SBI credit or debit cards will get a 10 per cent instant discount. Apart from this, the company will also be offering customers no-cost EMI offers, exchange deals and Paytm cashback offers. Here we will be taking a look at some of the major deals that Flipkart will be offering during its Big Billion Days sale.

Smartphones

Poco M2 Pro will be made available at Rs 12,999 for the base variant, the device usually starts at Rs 16,999. Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be made available at Rs 9,499 and the Realme C12 with 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage will be made available at Rs 7,999. LG G8X will be made available at Rs 19,990, down from its usual selling price of Rs 54,990.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be made available starting at Rs 14,999, Realme Narzo 20 will start at Rs 10,499 and the Realme Narzo 20A will come with a starting price of Rs 8,499. Realme C11 will be made available at Rs 6,499. Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will start at Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Realme X3 Zoom will start at Rs 24,999 and the Realme X50 Pro will start at Rs 36,999.

The Poco X2 with a 120Hz refresh rate display will be made available at Rs 16,499 for the base variant. Samsung Galaxy S20+ will be made available at Rs 49,999 and the Galaxy Note 10+ will be made available at Rs 54,999. The Oppo Reno2 series will be made available from Rs 16,990.

Poco X2 with a 120Hz refresh rate display will be made available at Rs 16,499 for the base variant. (Express Photo) Poco X2 with a 120Hz refresh rate display will be made available at Rs 16,499 for the base variant. (Express Photo)

Motorola Edge+ with the edge-less display will be made available with a significant discount at Rs 64,999, down from its usual selling price of Rs 89,999. Motorola One Fusion+ will be made available at Rs 15,999.

iQOO 3 will be made available starting at Rs 29,990. ROG Phone 3 will be made available at Rs 49,999 for the base variant. We will also be seeing multiple new launches during the Big Billion Days sale like the Google Pixel 4a, Vivo V20 and the Mi 10T.

Moreover, the company will be providing customers with mobile protection plans for just Rs 1. Apart from all of this, the company will provide customers with 0 per cent no-cost EMI schemes and exchange offers.

Tablets

Android tablets will be made available at a starting price of Rs 4,999 during the sale, with the premium tablets starting at Rs 20,999. The company has revealed that Apple iPad will start at Rs XX,900. Apart from these no other tablet deals have been revealed.

Electronics and accessories

Top gaming laptops will be made available with a minimum discount of 25 per cent. Laptops and desktops will start at Rs 1X,990. Thin and light laptops will come with a discount of up to 40 per cent. Printers will be made available with a starting price of Rs 1,X99.

Top gaming laptops will be made available with a minimum discount of 25 per cent. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Top gaming laptops will be made available with a minimum discount of 25 per cent. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Smart plugs will be made available starting at Rs 499, trimmers from Rs 299, power banks from Rs 699 and audio products will be offered at a discount of up to 80 per cent. Cameras and accessories, gaming consoles and accessories, laptop accessories, and smart wearables will come with a discount of up to 80 per cent.

TV and appliances

The TV and appliances section will get a discount of up to 80 per cent.

Some of the deals in this section include Haier 195L 4 star refrigerator at Rs 12,190, LG 1 ton inverter AC at Rs 30,999, Crompton 25L geyser at Rs 5,699, Pigeon Kettle at Rs 499, Prestige Atlas Plus mixer and grinder at Rs 2,499, Karcher WD3 vacuum cleaner at Rs 5,499, Samsung side by side refrigerator at Rs 6X,XX0, Butterfly Juicer Mixer and Grinder at Rs 1,XX9, and premium front load washing machines starting at Rs 1X,X90.

Thomson has revealed that during the sale, it will be selling its TVs starting at Rs 5,999 and Smart TVs at Rs 10,999. It will also be selling its own washing machines starting at Rs 6,499 and going up to Rs 22,999.

Apart from all of these deals, Flipkart will also be running multiple offer zones, where the company will provide much better deals. The ‘Crazy Deals’ section will get refreshed deals with extra discounts at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4 PM. The ‘Maha Price Drop’ section will get an extra 20 per cent off every eight hours. The ‘Rush Hours’ section will be live till 2 AM every day, providing the customers with the lowest prices of the sale. ‘Flash Sales’ will change every hour bringing new deals in.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd