Flipkart Apple Days sale ends tonight: Deals on iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 and more

Flipkart is again hosting a brand-specific sale on its platform. The Apple Days sale, which started a few days back, will end tonight. So, if you are planning to buy an iPhone, then you need to hurry as all the latest discount offers will expire tonight. The e-commerce giant is offering a discount on the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR and other devices. Keep reading to know more about the Apple Days sale.

Apple Days sale: Deals on iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE 2020

Apple iPhone 12 is listed at its starting price of Rs 77,900. The smartphone was previously on sale for Rs 79,900. There is a Rs 6,000 discount offer on the HDFC Bank credit card, which means you can get it for Rs 71,900 via Flipkart. Customers can also avail up to 15,150 discount on the exchange of an old phone.

The iPhone 12 mini, which has a compact 5.4-inch display, is selling on Flipkart for Rs 67,900. The same HDFC bank card offer is also available on iPhone 12 mini, so customers can buy the device for Rs 61,900. The original price of the iPhone 12 mini is Rs 69,900. The company is giving up to Rs 15,1500 off on the exchange of your current device, which can help bring the price down further.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max can be bought for Rs 1,20,900 if you avail Rs 5,000 instant discount offer on HDFC Bank cards. It was previously listed on the site for Rs 1,25,900. If you want to buy the iPhone 12 Pro, then it will cost you Rs 1,10,900, once the payment is done using the HDFC bank card. The iPhone SE 2020 is available for as low as Rs 30,999. It offers Apple’s A13 Bionic processor, a 12MP rear camera, a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and more.

Apple Days sale: Deals on iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, Airpods

The iPhone 11 can be purchased for Rs 48,999. There is a 10 percent discount on Citi Bank credit and debit card. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,150. The device was originally launched in India for Rs 64,900 in 2019. The iPhone 11 Pro is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 74,999, down from Rs 99,900. for the mentioned price, the e-commerce giant is offering the 64GB storage model.

The iPhone XR has also received a big discount and will cost you just Rs 36,999, which is for the 64GB storage model. The same variant was previously selling for Rs 41,999. The above-mentioned bank and exchange offer is also available on this phone.

Apple AirPods are available at a discounted price of Rs 12,990, down from Rs 13,990. There is no bank card offer on this product. The no-cost EMI option starts from Rs 2,165 per month.