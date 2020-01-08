Flipkart Apple Days Sale: Discounts on iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 series

Apple Days Sale at Flipkart will be active from January 8 to January 11, 2020. (Image: Bloomberg) Apple Days Sale at Flipkart will be active from January 8 to January 11, 2020. (Image: Bloomberg)

Flipkart Apple Days Sale 2020 Offers: Flipkart, the Walmart-owned e-commerce portal, is hosting the Apple Days sale on its platform starting today on January 8, 2020. The sale will last until January 11 where users can unveil older Apple iPhone models at discounted prices and the new batch on bank discount.

HDFC Bank consumers can avail up to Rs 7,000 instant discount using the HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards including both EMI and non-EMI transactions. We are listing best iPhone deals from iPhone 6s to iPhone 11 Pro Max models with their discounted prices and bank offers.

Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8

The 32GB model of the Apple iPhone 6s is available at a discounted price of Rs 23,999, however, there is also a price cut over the 32GB model of iPhone 7. It is available at Rs 24,999 during the sale– only Rs 1,000 more than the discounted price of iPhone 6s.

In our view, the iPhone 7 would be a better pick, given it will still get updated by Apple in the 2020 cycle. Apple’s iOS 13 doesn’t support iPhone 6, and there’s a chance iPhone 6s stops getting iOS support this year. Users can also avail the iPhone 8 at a discount during the Apple Days Sale where the all-glass design phone is available at Rs 34,999, though you will have to settle for the single-camera out here as well.

Apple iPhone XR

The Apple iPhone XR is priced at the usual price of Rs 49,900 but users can avail the HDFC Bank offer to get it at a lower price. During the Apple Days sale, users can avail flat Rs 5,000 instant discount over the iPhone XR using the HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Cards, bringing the cost down to Rs 44,900.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max are available with bank offers. (Image: Flipkart) Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max are available with bank offers. (Image: Flipkart)

Apple iPhone 11

During the sale period, users can avail the Apple iPhone 11 at a discounted price using HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Cards. The phone is available at Rs 64,900 but HDFC is offering flat Rs 6,000 instant discount over the iPhone 11 bringing its cost down to Rs 58,900.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro retails for Rs 99,900 for the base model, but users can get the phone for a starting price of Rs 92,900 using the HDFC Bank discount. There is an offer to avail Rs 6,000 instant discount on the iPhone 11 Pro and Rs 7000 instant discount on the iPhone 11 Pro Max models. The iPhone 11 Pro Max retails for Rs 1,09,900 for the base model and the effective price after the bank discount is Rs 1,02,900.

