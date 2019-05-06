Flipkart, Amazon summer sale: Top deals on smartphones and gadgets

Flipkart and Amazon are hosting summer sales on their websites from May 4, 2019. The sale on both websites is active until Tuesday, May 7. Like Amazon’s Summer Sale, Flipkart’s Summer Carnival sale is offering discounts on select mobiles and gadgets.

The deals on the two websites include bank offers, no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Before making your purchase, it is better to check both the websites for the bank offer you can avail. We have looked through offers on both Amazon and Flipkart, and here the top deals on smartphones and gadgets.

Amazon Summer Sale: Top 5 deals

OnePlus 6T: The current OnePlus flagship smartphone OnePlus 6T is now at a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on Amazon India during the Summer Sale. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of OnePlus 6T is priced at Rs 32,999 instead of Rs 37,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB version is priced at Rs 37,999 instead of Rs 41,999. The McLaren Edition of OnePlus 6T with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 46,999, down Rs 4,000 from the original price of Rs 50,999.

If you have an SBI Debit/Credit card, you can avail another Rs 1,500 discount to cut the effective starting price down to Rs 31,499. The deal can be clubbed with the exchange offer to cut the price as much as by Rs 7,850.

Realme U1: The usual selling price of the Realme U1 is about Rs 9,999. The phone is available at a discount of Rs 1,000 for Rs 8,999. There is also an exchange offer on the device which can be availed alongside the discounted price.

Apple iPhone X and iPhone XR 64GB: Amazon India is offering Apple iPhone X at a discounted price of Rs 69,999, whereas the iPhone XR is priced at Rs 58,990. The discounted price can be lowered even more if you use an SBI Debit/Credit card for an additional discount of Rs 1,500. These offers can also be clubbed with the exchange offer. The offer on iPhone XR 64GB is better at Flipkart sale if you have an HDFC Bank card.

Sanyo Full HD IPS LED TV: Amazon is providing a discount on the 43-inch Sanyo Full HD IPS LED TV. The TV can be purchased for a price of Rs 16,999. The SBI Debit/Credit Card discount of Rs 1,500 can be availed on the product. There are also cashback offers on the TV up to Rs 2,400 when you pay via any pre-paid method.

Honor View20: Amazon Summer Sale is providing a discount of Rs 5,000 on the Honor View20 for a limited period. The smartphone is available to buy at a discounted price of Rs 37,999 instead of Rs 42,999. There is also a Rs 5,000 cashback offer on the phone when you pay via Amazon Pay balance. Alternatively, there is a Rs 1,500 instant discount offer via SBI Debit/Credit card.

Flipkart Carnival Summer Sale: Top 5 deals

Apple iPhone XR 64GB: As already mentioned, the iPhone XR 64GB is cheaper on the Flipkart Summer Sale if you club the HDFC Bank offer. The phone is priced at a discounted rate of Rs 59,900. HDFC Debit/Credit card holders can avail an additional instant discount of Rs 5,990, bringing down the effective price to Rs 53,910. The discounts can be clubbed with exchange offers that allow an instant discount of up to Rs 17,450.

Realme 2 Pro: Real 2 Pro received a price cut on Flipkart during the Summer Carnival sale. The phone is priced at Rs 10,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 11,950 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Users can avail the bundled HDFC Debit/Credit card offer along with the exchange offer on the device.

JBL Cinema SB150: Flipkart Summer Carnival sale brought down the price of the JBL Cinema SB150 to Rs 9,999 (MRP is Rs 24,990). The 150W Bluetooth Soundbar from JBL does not come with sale specific bundled offers but users can avail a five per cent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Google Home: During the Flipkart Summer Carnival sale, Google Home is available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 (MRP is Rs 9,999). The Google Home Mini is available for Rs 2,999 (MRP is Rs 4,999). Both of these smart speakers are powered by Google Assistant and offer a variety of uses via voice commands.

Gaming consoles: Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S are available at a discount. The PS4 500GB Slim console is available at Rs 22,190, which comes with free games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo, and Uncharted 4. While the Xbox One S 1TV gaming console is priced at Rs 19,990. You can get a five per cent discount at these gaming consoles if you make your purchase via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.