Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day Sale 2021: iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more discounted

Flipkart and Amazon are hosting a Big Savings Day Sale and Republic Day Sale on their respective platforms. The e-commerce giants are offering a big discount on some of the popular phones, including iPhone 12 mini, OnePlus 8T, iPhone 11, Realme phones and others. Customers can also avail bank card offers, discount coupon, exchange offers to bring down the prices of the devices. Read on to know more about the best deals available on smartphones, Sennheiser products and other devices.

Discount on smartphones

Flipkart is selling the Poco X3 for Rs 14,999 and if you avail the HDFC bank offer, then you can get the device for Rs 13,999. The handset offers stereo speakers, a 6,000mAh battery, a big vibrant display with 120Hz refresh rate and more. The iPhone 11 can be bought for Rs 48,999 via Flipkart. With the HDFC bank card offer, you will get Rs 1,000 off. The iPhone SE 2020 is available for Rs 27,999, whereas the iPhone XR is selling for Rs 35,999.

The Micromax IN Note 1 is on sale for Rs 10,999. You will get Rs 1,000 off with HDFC bank offer. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available for Rs 44,999 during Flipkart Bug Saving Days sale. With exchange and HDFC bank offer, you can buy the flagship device for less than Rs 40,000. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is again available for Rs 13,999. Besides, Reliance Digital is selling the 256GB storage model of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for as low as 39,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration was launched in India for Rs 53,999.

Amazon also has some interesting offers. The iPhone 12 mini is listed on the site for Rs 64,490, down from Rs 69,900. Customers also get up to Rs 4,500 discount on SBI credit card and up to Rs 12,400 exchange offer. The same exchange offer is also available on iPhone 11, but there is no SBI bank card offer. The iPhone 11 can be purchased for Rs 53,999. The OnePlus 8T is available for Rs 42,999, but the Amazon Prime users can apply Rs 2,500 coupon and get it for Rs 40,499. One can also avail up to Rs 1,500 discount on SBI credit card and up to Rs 12,400 off on exchange of your old phone.

Discount on Sennheiser products

Sennheiser’s CX 120BT in-ear wireless headphones will cost you Rs 2,990, down from Rs 3,490. The product comes with 2 years of warranty. Amazon is also offering a discount on Sennheiser CX 400BT wireless earbuds. It is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,990, down from Rs 16,990. The premium earphones lack active noise cancellation, but offers good sound. It offers support for aptX Bluetooth codec and Sennheiser’s signature tuning.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are listed on Amazon for Rs 19,990, down from Rs 24,990. It supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Smart Pause, Customizable Touch Control. The company claims that users will get up to 28 hours of battery life. The first-generation Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless in-ear earphones are priced at Rs 9,990, down from Rs 14,990. It comes with multi-touch fingertip control. The Sennheiser HD 458 BT over-ear wireless headphones with ANC will cost Rs 9,990. It was previously available for Rs 14,990.

Discount on other devices

Samsung’s 42mm Galaxy Watch is currently selling for Rs 14,990 on Flipkart. The smartwatch was originally launched for Rs 24,990. It offers a circular dial with a vintage textured body with Scratch Resistant Gorilla Glass DX+. The fitness tracker comes with 5ATM rating, GPS, touchscreen display, rotating bezel UI, fitness and outdoor activity tracking features. You will get up to three days of battery life, as per Flipkart.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has received a big price drop on Amazon and it is now available for Rs 75,990. The foldable phone was launched in India for Rs 1,15,999.