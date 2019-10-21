Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Sale: Top deals on OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy M30, Redmi K20 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro and more

Flipkart and Amazon are hosting Diwali sale on their respective platforms starting October 21. Both the sales– Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale — are active till October 25, 2019, during which smartphones and other gadgets are available on a discounted price. So, if you are planning to buy a smartphone, this might be the best time to get one.

Apart from the price cut, users can also club bank offers to gain an additional discount on their purchase. On Flipkart, users can avail 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit Cards whereas, on Amazon, users can avail 10 per cent instant discount on Axis Bank and Citi Bank Cards as well as EMI offers. Also, the 10 per cent instant discount is applicable on Rupay Cards at Amazon’s Diwali sale.

Smartphone deals at Flipkart

Realme 3 Pro: The Realme 3 Pro is available for a discounted price of Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone was launched for a starting price of Rs 13,999 and it features Snapdragon 710 processor, 16MP+5MP dual rear camera setup, and 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Vivo Z1 Pro: The Vivo Z1 Pro is an online exclusive device and currently available for Rs 12,990 during the sale period on Flipkart. It was launched for a starting price of Rs 14,990 and sports features like punch-hole screen, 16MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 712 processor.

Apple iPhone 7: The Apple iPhone 7 is available at a discounted price of Rs 26,999 that can be further reduced by availing the bank offer. The device sports 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera, Apple A10 Fusion chip, and 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

Redmi K20 Pro: Redmi K20 Pro is the first Redmi flagship device. It was launched for Rs 27,999 featuring the Snapdragon 855 processor, 48MP+8MP+13MP triple rear camera setup, a full-screen FHD+ display, and 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 Pro is available for a starting price of Rs 24,999 during the Flipkart Diwali sale and you can also club the bank offers to further bring down the price.

Pixel 3A: The lite version of Google’s Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3A, is available for a discounted price of Rs 29,999. The device was launched in India for Rs 39,999 and it sports a 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, Snapdragon 670 processor, and a 5.6-inch FHD+ display.

Smartphone offers at Amazon

OnePlus 7 Pro: The OnePlus 7 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 44,999, down from its original price of Rs 48,999. The device sports a 90Hz full-screen Fluid AMOLED display, 48MP+8MP+16MP triple rear camera setup, 4,000mAH battery with Warp Charge technology, and Snapdragon 855 processor.

OnePlus 7: OnePlus 7 is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. The phone was launched in India for Rs 32,999 and it features an Optic AMOLED display, 48MP+5MP dual rear camera setup, and Snapdragon 855 processor.

Vivo U10: Vivo U10 is the online exclusive budget device from Vivo. It was launched by the company for a starting price of Rs 8,990 and users can get it for Rs 7,990 if they pay using any online payment method. The Vivo U10 features a 13MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup, 5,000mAH battery with 18W fast charging support, and Snapdragon 665.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Samsung Galaxy M30 is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 at Amazon during the Diwali sale. The phone was launched by Samsung for a starting price of Rs 14,990. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7904 processor, 13MP+5MP+5MP triple rear camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 7: The Redmi 7 was launched by Xiaomi for Rs 8,999 and the device is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999. You can also club the bank offers to get an additional discount on the phone. It features an HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 processor, 12MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, and 4,000mAh battery.