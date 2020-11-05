Flipkart, Amazon Diwali sale 2020: Best gadgets, Smart TVs, smartwatches you can buy

Diwali is just around the corner and all the festival sales will end in about two weeks of time. If you haven’t purchased a gift for your loved ones, then there is still some time left. This year as everyone is working from home, gifting a gadget would be a better choice and will be useful in some way. There is a range of products on sale with good enough discounts. These include Smart TVs, smartwatches, and other gadgets. Here is a look at some of the best gadgets you can buy this Diwali via Flipkart or Amazon.

Smart TVs starting at Rs 11,999

32-inch Realme TV

The 32-inch Realme Smart LED TV is currently available on Realme.com at Rs 13,999. But, you can get it for Rs 12,999 if you have the HDFC bank credit card. The Realme exchange offer is also available on the official site. Flipkart, on the other hand, is giving up to Rs 11,000 exchange offer.

The Smart TV sports a 32-inch HD Ready LED panel with 60Hz refresh rate. It ships with Android TV 9 operating system with the Google Play Store in-built, so that you can download any apps and games. The television supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other video streaming apps. With this budget TV, you will get a 24W speaker output.

55-inch Nokia 4K UHD Smart TV

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV was launched in India for Rs 41,999 and it is currently selling for Rs 39,999. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on Flipkart. The smart TV uses JBL audio technology, supports 24W speakers, and has Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital, Intelligent Dimming technology, and DTS TruSurround technologies. The Android 9 TV packs a PureX quad-core processor, which is backed by 2.25GB RAM. The 55-inch Nokia TV comes with bottom-firing speakers.

55-inch Mi TV 4X

If you are looking for a 55-inch Smart TV, then you can buy the Xiaomi Mi TV 4X. This one is Rs 3,000 cheaper than the above-mentioned Nokia TV. The Mi TV with a 4K panel is priced at Rs 36,999. On Mi.com, you will get up to Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC bank cards and easy EMI.

The Android 9 TV runs PatchWall UI. It comes with Vivid Picture Engine for punchy colours, and the panel supports HDR 10. There is also 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. One will find a range of 4K content with support for OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5 and more. It offers support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast.

43-inch Vu 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The 43-inch Vu TV comes with a 40W front soundbar and will cost you Rs 35,998 on Amazon.in. There is also up to Rs 2,610 exchange offer on the e-commerce site. The Android TV comes with Dolby Audio, Chromecast built-in and multi-screen share feature. It runs Android Pie 9.0 out of the box. The 4K Smart TV from the brand has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The panel supports Pixelium Brightness tech, Intelligent Backlight, 500nits of brightness, Dolby Vision, HDDR10, and more. There is also a Cricket mode and Game mode as well. One will also be able to watch YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Google Play.

Smartwatches starting at Rs 2,499

Mi band 5

Mi Band is one of the most popular fitness band series from Xiaomi. If you are looking for a good enough fitness band under Rs 5,000, then the Mi Band 5 should be on top of your list. It is currently being sold for Rs 2,499 on both Amazon and Mi.com. There are a few bank offers listed on the Amazon site, which you can avail to save some more money.

The smart band comes with a 1.1-inch touch AMOLED colour display, 5ATM water-resistant rating, and stress monitoring with guided breathing exercises to lower it. The company is claiming that the device will offer up to 14 days of battery life. There are 11 sports mode, including yoga, rope skipping, running and walking. You can track your sleeping patterns along with REM (Rapid Eye Movement). There is also Women health monitoring. Users get to access unlimited watch faces and the watch supports music control. You can answer calls, and check app notifications too.

Huawei Watch GT 2

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is selling for Rs 12,990, which is for the 46mm Sport (Black) variant. The 46mm Huawei Watch GT 2 sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and is water-resistant up to 5ATM. The device comes with 15 sports tracking features. There are also eight outdoor sports, including running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, and triathlon. For indoor sports, you get cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine and more. The smartwatch can also track heart-rate and sleep.

The device even has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart-rate sensor, and a capacitive sensor. The watch is said to offer 14-days of battery life. The device even has a speaker, which means that one can also answer a call using the Huawei Watch GT 2.

Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the great fitness trackers and is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 12,999. It was originally launched for Rs Rs 20,999. You get an AMOLED touchscreen and built-in storage to store up to 300 songs. The fitness smartwatch has an optical heart rate monitor and Relative SpO2 sensor. The wearable has 3-axis accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Vibration motor and 15+ exercise modes. There are built-in microphones as well. It is water-resistant too with up to 50 meters. The wearable comes with enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking as well as sleep monitoring features too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC.

Huami Amazfit GTS

The Huami Amazfit GTS is available for as low as Rs 7,999 on Flipkart. The Amazfit smartwatch features a heart rate sensor and can track sleeping patterns too. It offers 12 different sports modes, including outdoor running, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, treadmill, walking, mountaineering, trail running, skiing, and exercising. It is even 5 ATM water-resistant and supports GPS, GLONASS dual positioning function, and Bluetooth v5.0. It has Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis ambient light sensor, and geomagnetic sensor.

Other gadgets

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

If you are on a hunt of a pair of wireless earphones, then the Realme Buds Wireless Pro is one of the good options. It is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 2,999. For the mentioned price, you get is as good as it gets Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and LDAC too. They even come with a Game mode, decent sound quality, good enough battery life. The company is claiming that users will get up to 22 hours of battery life.

Amazon Echo Dot

The 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot with Clock was launched in India for Rs 5,499 and it is now available for Rs 2,249. The smart speaker features a fabric design and can deliver good enough sound output. It weighs about 300 grams and one can pair it with other speakers using Bluetooth. You can ask Alexa to play music and even check for weather or other information. You can use voice to control lights, ACs, TVs and other smart home appliances. It is worth noting that Alexa can speak in both English and Hindi languages.

Kindle (10th Gen)

This Diwali season, you can gift a Kindle to your loved ones. This is a good gadget gift for book lovers and bibliophiles. The 10th generation Kindle will cost you Rs 6,499 on Amazon. The device features a 6-inch display and supports Wi-Fi. It comes with adjustable front light, a 167ppi glare-free display, and does not support playback of Audible audiobooks. The Amazon Prime members will get to read for free with unlimited access to hundreds of books, comics and more.

