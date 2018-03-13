Flagship smartphones with a 3.5mm audio jack

OnePlus 5T and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

3.5mm audio jack is one thing that people took for granted on a phone. After Apple removed the port, people started complaining about how difficult it had become to listen to music on their favourite headphones/earphones. Some leading smartphone manufacturers followed suit in removing one of the most under-appreciated features in a smartphone. However, not all have gone down that path. Here are some of the popular flagship phones that still retain the good old 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus, just after five months of launching the OnePlus 5, brought to the market its successor the OnePlus 5T. With the 5T the company went ahead and added what most of the manufacturers like Samsung, LG, etc. are adding to their smartphones, a full-screen display, but unlike most of them, they decided to keep the 3.5mm audio jack.

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 5T sports a 6.01-inch full HD+ display along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. It has been made available in two storage variants – 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 5T features a dual camera setup on the back (20-megapixel + 16-megapixel). On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

Samsung is one of the top-ranked smartphone manufacturers in the world currently. And to see that they are constantly listening to customers instead of just giving them what the company thinks is the next logical move is reassuring. Samsung with its new Galaxy S9 and S9+ has retained the 3.5mm audio jack and is adamant about not removing it.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus sports a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset in some places, whereas in most parts of the world, including India, it is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor. It is available here in two storage variants – 64GB/256GB along with 6GB of RAM. The storage is expandable further up to 400GB via a microSD card.

As for the camera, the Galaxy S9 Plus features a dual camera setup on the rear (12-megapixel + 12-megapixel) with variable apertures. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

LG V30+ and Moto Z2 Play

LG V30+

LG over the years has split its flagship lines into two – the G-series and the V-Series. The newest flagship of the brand is its V30+. LG with its V30+ also boasts high-end audio playback capabilities which the smartphone delivers as we saw or rather heard in our review.

As for the specifications, the LG V30+ sports a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. And just like the Galaxy S9+ and the OnePlus 5T, this one also sports a full-screen display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon835 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 200GB via a microSD card.

As for the camera, the LG V30+ sports a dual camera configuration on the rear which consists of 16-megapixel + 13megapixel sensors for depth sensing. On the front, it features a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

Moto Z2 Play

With the Moto Z2 Play comes the two firsts in the list, the first of which is that it doesn’t sport a full-screen display like most of the smartphones on this list so far. And the second, this is the only smartphone on the list to come with a modular design. By now, you may be thinking that having a 3.5mm jack is very common, but if you compare the list of the flagship smartphones that still have a 3.5mm audio jack to those that don’t, you would notice that the list is not too long.

As for the specifications, the Moto Z2 Play sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Just a key pointer the bezels on it are huge. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 processor, which when compared to the others on the list is way down, but if you were to ask me, I would say that the device is a decent performer for what you are paying for. It features 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As for the camera, the company has decided to go with a 12-megapixel rear camera with a f/1.7 aperture which allows video recording in 2160p @ 30fps. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Honor View 10 and Nokia 8

Honor View 10

Honor View 10 is one smartphone that is able to give the OnePlus 5T a run for its money. You will be able to read all about that in our upcoming comparisons of the OnePlus 5T, the Honor View 10 and the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018). And as you might have guessed, it also features the 3.5mm audio jack.

As for the specifications, the Honor View 10 sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Breaking the trend here, the Honor View 10 instead of running on any of Qualcomm’s chipsets, runs on the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone boasts of on-chip AI.

As for the camera, the Honor View 10 sports a dual camera setup on the back (16-megapixel + 20-megapixel). The company has decided to go with one RGB sensor along with a monochrome sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Nokia 8

The Moto Z2 Play isn’t the only smartphone on this list to not feature a full-screen display. It may be also the last flagship smartphone from Nokia to feature a 3.5mm audio jack. At MWC 2018, Nokia showcased the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the successor to the Nokia 8, in which the company has decided not to add a 3.5mm audio jack. With the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the company has also added a full-screen display which is missing from the 8. Still, it remains to be seen when Nokia brings the device to India.

As for the specifications, the Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch QHD display with a display resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. The Nokia 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor like most of the smartphones on the list. It features 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As for the camera, just like the Honor, Nokia has decided to give a dual camera setup on the rear with Carl Zeiss optics and Optical Image Stabilisation. Nokia 8 has one RGB sensor along with a monochrome sensor (13-megapixel + 13-megapixel) setup at the rear. On the front, the Nokia 8 features a 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies with an aperture of f/2.0.