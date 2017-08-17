Flagship Showdown: Nokia 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S8

HMD Global the parent company of Nokia yesterday unveiled its flagship, the Nokia 8 at an event in London. This new flagship device will go up against flagships of other companies like Samsung, OnePlus, HTC and others. The company has launched the smartphone in collaboration with Carl Zeiss optics. The Nokia 8 packs top of the line specifications to rival any other flagship device currently in the market. It will be priced at 599 Euros (Approx. Rs. 45,000) and will be available starting September, it is also expected that the company will introduce the device in India in October. Nokia also has introduced a new feature along with its camera named bothie, it will allow the users to take images or live stream using both the back and the front camera. Today we’ll compare the new Nokia 8 with the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the larger S8+ are extremely similar in most terms, so we’ve thrown the larger sibling into the mix as well.

Specifications

Nokia has bumped up its hardware game since the launch of its first Android smartphones, the Nokia 3, 5, and 6. Due to which things seem a bit more even amongst them and the competitors. The Nokia 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 are both powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset, also note that the Samsung Galaxy S8 also a bigger screen variant also, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ which has a bigger screen, battery and a variant with bigger storage and RAM. Both the devices come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of Internal Storage expandable via a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy S8+ comes in two variants a 4GB RAM and 64GB variant and the other a 6GB RAM and 128GB Internal Storage variant. Also to note, the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ have similar performances. Both the devices come with Adreno 540 GPU for a smooth gaming experience.

As for the power, the Nokia 8 sports a 3,090mAh non-removable battery, whereas the Galaxy S8 features a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. Which makes us feel that both the devices will have a similar battery life due to the same processors. However, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a 3,500mAh battery which might perform a bit better than the Nokia 8.

Camera

As for the camera, both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ come with a 12-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/1.7, while on the front it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. As we found in our review of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ Primary Camera. The Nokia 8, on the other hand, comes with a dual camera setup at the back with 13-megapixel sensors (RGB+Monochrome) and the front sports the same 13-megapixel RGB sensor as the back, along with an autofocus module.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio which is the new trend of near bezel-less displays. The Galaxy S8 comes with a 5.8-inch Quad-HD display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels along with Mobile HDR capabilities, which the smartphone is yet to leverage through content as we shared in our Samsung Galaxy S8+ Display review.

Nokia, on the other hand, has gone with a conventional type of display with bezels. The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch IPS LCD Quad-HD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. However, the 700nit screen brightness doesn’t measure to the Galaxy S8’s 1000+ nits. Interestingly, the Nokia 8 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection along with a 2.5D curved glass.

Software

Both the companies utilise Google’s Android operating system in their devices. The Nokia 8 runs on Google’s latest Android 7.1.1 operating system which the company has promised will get updated as soon as Google releases Android O. Samsung, on the other hand, runs on a heavily skinned Android 7.0 operating system which the company has said will be soon updated to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The biggest USP of the Nokia smartphones currently is that they offer a stock Android experience with no bloatware or add-ons. However, Nokia has started providing additional apps that will work on its devices only on the Google Play Store like the Nokia Camer app which users can use instead of the default Google Camera app. The Galaxy S8 comes with a heavily skinned version of Android which the company has toned down since the previous Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung also has added their own digital assistant in the Galaxy S8 named Bixby. However, we do feel that the Google Assistant is way better. You can use the Google Assistant in both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Nokia 8.

Price

Nokia announced that the Nokia 8 will start from 599 Euros (Approximately Rs. 45,000). It will start shipping from September and will arrive in India early October. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is currently selling at Rs. 57,900, also to recall when the Galaxy S8 launched in the U.S. it cost $720 (approximately Rs. 46,700). The Samsung Galaxy S8+ was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 64,900 for the 4GB RAM/64GB Internal Storage variant, and Rs. 74,990 for the 6GB RAM/64GB Internal Storage Variant.