Five apps to make your Zoom video meetings productive in 2021

Zoom is one of the most commonly used video conferencing solutions out there, being an essential part of most workforces since the pandemic has forced people to work from their homes. Zoom also has its own apps, that let you increase productivity even more. From whiteboarding to bringing educational programs straight to your Zoom call, here are the best Zoom apps you should know about.

All these apps, along with many more, are available on the Zoom App Marketplace.

Slack

Integration with Slack lets colleagues manage their workflow better while coordinating on Zoom calls. This also allows you to start a Zoom call directly from within a Slack channel or group by using the ‘/zoom’ command. Users can either install the Zoom integration app individually or an admin can also send the same to the whole organization.

Also Read | How to turn into a cartoon character for your next Zoom call with the Snap Camera

Gmail

While you can also add other Google-based apps like Drive and Calendar, we mention Gmail because that is probably the first Google app you’d want to link with Zoom. The app lets you easily schedule, start and manage Zoom video conferences from Gmail itself. Once installed, the Gmail add-on can be spotted as a mini-interface in your Gmail home interface.

LucidSpark

When explaining plans to your team is the answer, few things work as effectively as a whiteboard. LucidSpark’s app brings one directly to your Zoom conference. The app lets you create and share boards where meeting attendees can collaborate without leaving their Zoom interface.

DocuSign

If you regularly find yourself on the receiving end of documents that you need to digitally sign, you probably have a few tools to do that already. However, DocuSign eliminates the need to juggle between different apps and lets users create and list envelopes from Zoom via a DocuSign Bot. Users will also get alerts letting them quickly sign various documents.

Coursera

Zoom is also used by a lot of schools and educational institutes to take lectures and courses online. The Coursera app, allows Zoom users to teach live with Zoom meetings and directly embed recordings within the Coursera learning experience. The app can also remind students about upcoming meetings and manage events across course teams.