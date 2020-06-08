5 best Xiaomi accessories you can get at just under Rs 2,500

Here is a list of five accessories from Xiaomi that might pique your interest. (Image: Xiaomi) Here is a list of five accessories from Xiaomi that might pique your interest. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is one of the most popular consumer electronics brands in India, with it selling a range of products from smartphones to various accessories in the country. Xiaomi accessories such as truly wireless earphones, security cameras and more are amongst the cheapest and of good quality. Here is a list of five accessories from Xiaomi that might interest you if your budget is as low as Rs 2,500.

Mi Home Security Camera Basic

Mi Home Security Camera Basic is a 1080p single place security camera priced at Rs 1,799. It has an ultra wide angle lens and can provide a 130-degree angle view of the house. It comes with features like AI motion detection, infrared night vision and a talkback feature. The device requires a microSD card (up to 64GB) for storage. It also features support for NAS storage, you can have microSD card installed in another product like the Mi Router 4C and access that with this.

Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is one of the most popular fitness accessories that the company currently sells. This fitness band also acts like a basic smartwatch with features like message notifications, call notifications and more. It is priced at Rs 2,299 and comes with features like a coloured AMOLED display, PPG heart rate sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 support and more. The company claims that the band has a battery life of around 20 days and can work with Android 4.4, iOS 9.0 or above.

Redmi Earbuds S

Redmi Earbuds S are amongst the cheapest truly wireless earphones you can get in India at Rs 1,799. They come with Bluetooth 5.0 support and have a wireless connectivity range of 10 metres. They have a maximum output of 20mW. The earbuds come with a 43mAh capacity battery in each of them and the charging case holds another 300mAh capacity battery, all of this combined gives customers around 12 hours of constant music playback according to the company. Each of the earbuds consists of a button to multi-function button to control them and they come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Mi Router 4C

Mi Router 4C is a four antenna 2.4GHz wireless router priced at Rs 999. It is one of the only Wi-Fi routers available with four antennas for higher ground coverage at this price. It comes with 64MB of DDR2 RAM to handle all of the processes and 16MB of storage to fold the internal software custom-designed by Xiaomi. The router can output speeds of up to 300Mbps at the 2.4GHz band. It does not support the 5GHz band.

Mi Wireless Powerbank

Mi Wireless Powerbank is priced at Rs 2,499 and is the only powerbank that the company offers with a wireless Qi-certified charging pad integrated into it. It has a total capacity of 10,000mAh and offers 10W fast wireless charging and 18W fast wired charging. The charger has one USB Type-C port to charge it and a USB Type-A port for charging other devices. It comes with features like temperature protection, short circuit protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection and more.

