Five webcams under Rs 5,000 for laptops to improve your video calling experience

Five webcams under Rs 5,000 for laptops

Most of the laptops come with an in-built camera, but what about the ones that don’t offer a webcam? As many people are now working from home, they need a good webcam for video conferencing. There are several brands in the market that offer webcams for laptops and you don’t even need to spend a lot for a decent quality camera.

Additionally, the mid-range laptops that feature an internal webcam sometimes fail to deliver decent results and then you need to depend on an external device for video calls. If you have a Smart Display with a built-in camera, then that can be used for video conferencing. You can always use your smartphone for meetings, but then screen sharing would be an issue. Now, let’s take a look five webcams under Rs 5,000 for laptops that will improve your video calling experience.

You can buy Logitech’s C270 HD Webcam, which is available for purchase via Amazon. The device supports Windows 8, Windows 7 and Windows 10, or later. The webcam has a 2.4GHz Intel Core2 Duo, 2GB RAM, and 200MB hard drive space. The company says that the device comes with a built-in noise cancellation microphone. The camera also supports auto light correction. It is also compatible with mac. The HD Webcam even has a 3MP photo capability. It is being sold for Rs 2,594.

If you don’t want to buy the 720p camera, then you can also go for Logitech’s HD Portable 1080p C615 webcam, which supports autofocus. But, this one will cost you more than Rs 5,000 and you will have to spend Rs 6,423. If your budget is around Rs 1,000 and you can buy Xiaomi’s Mi 720p webcam. You can get it via Amazon.

Users can also consider the HP W 100 Webcam, which is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 1,700. The device comes with a built-in microphone and 640MP image resolution. The webcam even supports night vision, which means that you should get decent quality in low light. The webcam supports video 720p resolution and can be purchased in a black colour option.

Those looking for a full HD webcam under Rs 5,000, then they can consider Zebronics Zeb-Ultimate Pro Full HD camera. It is priced at Rs 2,699 on Flipkart. This one also has night vision support and built-in mic.

