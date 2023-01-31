From faster charging to dual eSIM: 5 upgrades we expect from Galaxy S23 series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, launched in 2022, pretty much had everything that one would expect from a flagship Android smartphone. However, like any tech product, there were a few areas, where the S22 lagged behind its contemporaries.

Here are the five upgrades that we would love to see on the forthcoming Galaxy S23 series slated for a February 1 launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Faster charging solution

While expecting a charger on a flagship Samsung smartphone is a thing of the past, what we can look forward to is the ability to fast charge. Flagship phones from brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and even iQOO offer well over 100W of fast charging from the last few years, while the maximum fast charging support offered on the Samsung smartphone is limited to 45W(again, limited to the Galaxy S22 Ultra).

Smaller phones with improved battery life

I know this sounds like a paradox as the limited space will only allow Samsung to accommodate a battery with lower capacity. Just like how Apple drastically improved the battery life on the iPhone 13 mini when compared to the iPhone 12 mini, we also want Samsung to optimise the smaller Galaxy S23 to offer an all-day battery life.

Support for Dolby Vision video recording

It has been more than two years since Apple started to offer Dolby Vision video recording on the iPhones, starting with the iPhone 12 series. While Samsung offers up to 8K resolution video recording with HDR, the flagship phones still do not support the popular Dolby Vision format video recording and the company should introduce the same in the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

Dual eSIM support

Samsung currently supports a single eSIM, whereas the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 series support two active eSIM cards. Samsung should continue to offer physical nano SIM card slots and should also offer an option to run two active eSIM cards at the same time. This will help frequent fliers to switch between various network providers without physically accessing the SIM card slot.

microSD card slot

If Apple can reintroduce MacBooks with MagSafe, an SD card slot, and an HDMI port, Samsung can also reintroduce a microSD card slot, at least on the Ultra variant. microSD cards have gotten both cheaper and faster over the last few years. By offering a memory expansion option, users can buy an after-market microSD card to increase the device storage in a jiffy. Again, this ask is definitely a bit of a stretch, and we might not see this feature on any of the future flagship Samsung smartphones.