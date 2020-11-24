Five things you didn’t know your Google Chromecast could do

Five secret things you might not know your Chromecast can do. (Image credit: Google)

Since its release, Google Chromecast has become a really popular media streaming device. Its claim to fame has to be how it transforms a “dumb’ TV into a smart TV. Because of its accessible price and a simple control method using a smartphone, it’s more popular than the Apple TV and other streaming devices.

Even though millions of people use Chromecast, there are still a lot of things that not everyone knows about this tiny streaming device. It’s able to do more than just casting Netflix or YouTube from your smartphone to a TV. There are some hidden features on the Chromecast that many users have virtually no idea about. Let’s dive in.

Playing games using Chromecast on your TV

Not many people are aware that they can play games using Chromecast. Sure you won’t be able to run popular AAA titles but the Chromecast can be a fun device to play a variety of arcade games, appealing to both individuals and families. How about Just Dance Now, Angry Birds Go, or AirConsole? Just download games on your Android phone or iPhone and use them as a controller, while the game runs on the TV. Most games are free to download, with some title offering in-app purchases.

Cast Spotify on the TV using Chromecast. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Cast Spotify on the TV using Chromecast. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Use Chromecast to cast Spotify to your TV

If you listen to music on Spotify, then you can easily cast the songs to the TV using Chromecast. No remote required — all you need to open the Spotify app on the smartphone, play the track, select the devices available, and then select the Chromecast to cast the music to your TV. For other music services such as Gaana, Wynk Music, Hungama Music, JioSaavn and YouTube Music, the process remains the same.

Beam a presentation in Google Slides on the big screen. (Image credit: Google) Beam a presentation in Google Slides on the big screen. (Image credit: Google)

Cast Google Slides on the TV

Working on an important presentation with a lot of graphics and pictures but now sure about how it looks on the big screen? Don’t worry, you can show your presentation to your dad or a family member for feedback and comments on the TV using Chromecast. The catch is that the feature is limited to Google Slides. If you are making a presentation in Google Slides, just tap the Cast button in the top right corner, and beam your slides to the big screen from the Google Slides app for iOS and Android

Cast Google Photos with Chromecast. (Image credit: Google) Cast Google Photos with Chromecast. (Image credit: Google)

Cast your holiday pics on a TV using Chromecast

Wanted to show your European holiday pictures to your cousins but don’t know how to do it? Well, Chromecast is the easiest way to cast Google Photos on the TV. Open the Google Photos on your Android smartphone or iPhone, look for the Cast option on top of the Google Photos app, and tap to connect. This is where the Chromecast comes in handy. Your phone will probably need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Chromecast.

Google Home. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Google Home. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

Connect Google Home to Chromecast

If you own a Chromecast, then can now sync music with Google Home speakers. That means you can play a song or podcast on Spotify or a movie on Netflix both through your TV and through Home speakers anywhere in your home. Of course, you need a Chromecast, a TV and a Google Home device. When the two devices are linked together, you can say “Hey Google, play A Suitable Boy from Netflix on Chromecast.

