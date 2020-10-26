Five affordable smartwatches under Rs 15,000 you can buy right now

Xiaomi's Mi Watch Revolve review (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

The budget wearables market has been witnessing considerable growth as brands are launching new devices at a rapid pace to one-up each other. While we are yet to see the same competitive nature in the high-end segment, you still have a bunch of options to look at. If you have been planning to buy a good smartwatch under Rs 15,000, then you might be a little confused as there are a lot of solid options at great prices. So we’ve made a list of five best smartwatches you can buy in India.

Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the great fitness trackers and deserves to be on top of your buying list. The wearable features a square watch face with rounded corners. You get an AMOLED touchscreen and built-in storage to store up to 300 songs. The fitness smartwatch has an optical heart rate monitor and Relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels. The device even supports 3-axis accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Vibration motor and offers 15+ exercise modes. There are built-in microphones as well. It is water-resistant too with up to 50 meters.

The wearable comes with enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking as well as sleep monitoring features too. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, GPS and NFC. The company claims that users will get more than five days of battery life with regular usage. The smartwatch was launched for Rs Rs 20,999 and the Fitbit Versa 2 is currently available on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 15,199. This seems to be a temporary price cut due to the festive season. So, if you are interested in buying this one, then you need to hurry up.

Fossil Hybrid HR

The Fossil hybrid HR is a classic timepiece and will appeal to those who favour style over advanced fitness features. You get a gorgeous and classy design. The device has a monochromatic always-on display. the watch hands automatically move to the three and nine positions. The device has real mechanical hands that move in the opposite direction to show messages on the upper and lower sides.

The features of the smartwatch are heart rate monitoring, real-time weather, call and text previews, and activity and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch comes with 3ATM water-resistant rating, an accelerometer, and supports Bluetooth. One will find workout modes, auto-time selection, music control, notification and app alerts, alarm clock, and more features on the smartwatch. The Fossil hybrid HR is priced at Rs 14,995 in India.

Huawei Watch GT2

The 46mm Huawei Watch GT 2 sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, which supports 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The device has 15 sports tracking features and eight outdoor sports. These include running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, and triathlon. For indoor sports, there is walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, and more. The smartwatch can also track heart-rate and sleep.

The device even has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart-rate sensor, and a capacitive sensor. The smartwatch is also water-resistant up to 5ATM. Huawei claims that the watch will deliver 14-days of battery life. Lastly, there is also a speaker, which means that one can also answer a call using the Huawei Watch GT 2. The Huawei Watch GT 2 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 15,990, which is for the 46mm Sport (Black) variant.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes with a 46mm dial and will remain alive for up to two weeks, as per the company. You will get 20 hours of battery with GPS turned on. The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, which supports 454 x 454 pixels resolution and 450nits of peak brightness. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Similar to the Huawei Watch GT2, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Evolve comes with support for 5ATM water resistance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, and Glonass. Other features include running, cycling, trekking, treadmill, working out, stress management, heart rate variability monitoring, HR monitoring, VO2 Max, and body energy monitoring. Sensors onboard are a three-axis acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, baroreceptor, and more. Xiaomi is currently offering a Rs 1,000 discount on this smartwatch. So, you can buy this device for Rs 9,999.

Huami Amazfit GTS

The Huami Amazfit GTS was launched for Rs 9,999, and it is currently listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 7,999. This Amazfit smartwatch offers 12 different sports modes. These include outdoor running, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, treadmill, walking, mountaineering, trail running, skiing, and exercising. The device has a metal-polymer build and is even 5 ATM water-resistant. It offers support for GPS, GLONASS dual positioning function, and Bluetooth v5.0. The smartwatch can also monitor your heart rate all day. Sensors onboard include a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis ambient light sensor, and geomagnetic sensor.

