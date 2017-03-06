Five smartphones with better value than iPhone 6 (32GB)

The 32GB iPhone 6 model has now gone on sale on Amazon India with limited period discounted price of Rs. 28,999. Apple last year introduced this new 32GB base variant and had dropped the 16GB iPhone model from the lineup, but it is the first time that the company has made it available in India.

For those who are tempted to buy an iPhone 6 32GB after this offer, then we may have some interesting competitive Android smartphones that you can buy at a similar or lesser price point. However, the Apple fans may never want to experiment with an Android then this is of course a good time for them to purchase an iPhone, especially an iPhone 6 with 32GB storage.

We have shortlisted five quality Android smartphones that has 32GB of storage and can offer similar or better overall experience than an iPhone 6 32GB. The selection of these phones also include brand value as well as quality of the products that it provides against the company like Apple and not just one or two factors.

Moto Z Play (Rs. 24,999)



Moto Z Play is a recent launch from Motorola-Lenovo. The company had launched the smartphone with it’s flagship Moto Z. The device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. Other features include 5.5-inch 1080p display, 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras, 3150mAh battery.

The Moto Z Play is priced at Rs. 24,999 and can be purchased online from Flipkart. It is a great overall device in our opinion and does well in terms of performance, camera and battery. The handset has got great reviews from experts around the globe as well as from buyers.

OnePlus 3 (Rs. 27,999) ||



OnePlus is now a well-known smartphone brand. The BBK electronics group company had launched the flagship OnePlus 3 smartphone last year for Rs. 27,999. We found the smartphone to be extremely good for its price. It comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and 6GB of RAM. The dual-SIM OnePlus 3 supports 4G VoLTE, a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras, 3000mAh battery and 64GB internal storage.

Lenovo Z2 Plus (Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 17,499) ||



The dual-SIM Lenovo Z2 Plus is an extremely popular smartphone when it comes to a high-end internal specifications versus the price. After a recent price drop to Rs. 14,999 of 3GB and 32GB variant, it has become an even better deal.

The Lenovo Z2 Plus features a 5-inch full-HD (1080p) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The handset also comes in 4GB RAM variant with 64GB on-board storage and it’s priced at Rs. 17,499.

Xiaomi Mi 5 (Rs. 22,999) ||



Xiaomi Mi 5 is company’s present flagship smartphone, which was launched last year. The anticipated successor Mi 6 is not yet unveiled, but it’s rumoured to launch soon.

The Xiaomi Mi 5 smartphone is now available at Rs. 22,999 against its launch price of Rs. 24,999, because the company had slashed the price in August last year. The Mi 5 packs a 5.15-inch full-HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It sports a 16-megapixel PDAF camera with 4K video recording and a 4-megapixel front facing camera with 2-micron pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (around Rs. 26,000)

Although Samsung has launched the new Galaxy A8 last year, but it never landed on Indian shores. The Samsung Galaxy A8 we are recommending was actually launched towards the end of 2015.

The Galaxy A8 packs a 5.7-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s own octa-core (1.8GHz quad-core + 1.3GHz quad-core) Exynos 5430 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The handset comes with dual-SIM (hybrid) 4G LTE support, 3050mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras.