Five best smartphones for video calling under Rs 20,000 in 2020

Over the years, front-facing cameras on smartphones have evolved. They are not just used for an occasional video chat but considered a major part of any smartphone’s specification sheet. From VGA cameras to selfie cameras with a wide view of angle and capability of recording high-res videos. Even some companies have incorporated dual cameras on the display screen. In the past few years, selfie cameras have not just gotten better on premium devices but budget-friendly and mid-range smartphones as well.

If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 20,000 with a noteworthy selfie camera to create content, capture Instagram-worthy pictures, or to make work calls, here is a list you may consider.

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro is a recently launched mid-range smartphone that packs a punch for its price. It has a 32MP front-facing camera housed inside a punch-hole. The camera clicks high-resolution pictures and blurs out the background well if you want to click portraits. Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging support. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a primary 64MP camera. The base variant of the Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999.

Poco X2

Poco X2 is the only smartphone in the list to feature a dual-camera setup on the front. It has a 20MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 730G processor, 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast charging. It runs the company’s own MIUI 11, which is based on Android 10. The quad rear camera setup is a combination of a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It was launched for a starting price of Rs 15,999 but is now available at a starting price of Rs 17,499 for the base variant.

Oppo F17

Oppo F17 has a 16MP front camera housed inside a waterdrop style notch. Oppo F17 sports a 6.44-inch Ultra HD display with a 2400×1080 resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device runs Android 10 OS with the company’s own FunTouch OS 7.2 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide angle sensor and two 2MP monochrome sensors. Oppo F17 starts at Rs 17,990.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32MP front camera placed inside a cutout. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 720G processor, 64MP quad-rear camera setup and is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI on top. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 16,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage going up to Rs 18,499 for an extra 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 32MP front-facing camera with the Single Take feature. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor and the 6GB+128GB version is available for Rs 19,499. It sports a 6.5 AMOLED FHD+ screen and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. It runs on Android 10. On the back, it hs a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 5MP depth camera.

