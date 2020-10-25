Try these accessories to level up your smartphone photography skills

Smartphone camera accessories you should consider (Source: Amazon India)

Many smartphone companies have been claiming in recent times that their devices can deliver DSLR-like performance. From a single camera, now, we can see huge camera bumps, better software to deliver stunning photos. Results produced by smartphones these days are commendable with better stabilisation, large sensors and more options. If you have a good smartphone, you don’t need to pack the good old DSLR with your bag every time you take a trip. There are a bunch of accessories that can improve the experience of capturing photos and videos.

DJI Osmo gimbal

Even after all the optical stabilisation in place, smartphone cameras are not that perfect. To solve that problem, you can use Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal if you are a content creator or just want to make your travel/daily videos look better without sudden movements. The gimbal can be connected with iPhone and Android devices. As per your needs, you can shoot in these modes — gesture control, dolly zoom, panoramas, slow motion, timelapse, hyperlapse, sport mode, handy convenience, story mode. It is foldable and easy to carry in a backpack as it weighs 405 grams. On a single charge, it runs for 15 hours making it a good companion for vlogging videos. It is currently available for Rs 9,999 on Amazon.

Joby GripTight PRO TelePod

If you are someone who ends up taking blurry photos because you can’t keep your hands still or looking for a tripod for vlogging, Joby Joby GripTight PRO TelePod is a good pick. It is compatible with not just smartphones but with mirrorless, point & shoot, 360, action cameras. You can control it with a Bluetooth impulse remote shutter. It can extend from 13.5 to 31 inches. You can either use it as a tripod or handheld device for vlogging as well. Even taking shots of stars at night with long exposure becomes easy with it It weighs 410 grams and is priced at Rs 9,995.

Moment lenses

There are plenty of smartphone camera lenses available from Moment whether it’s wide, superfish, or anamorphic lens for cinematography. Prices of these lenses from Rs 13,000 to Rs 50,000. These lenses can be attached to a smartphone camera with just a clip. You also need to check the compatibility when choosing a lens. They weigh less than 100 grams.

Fujifilm Instax SP-3 Mobile Printer

Portable photo printer from Fujifilm can print photos from your smartphone in just 13 seconds. It weighs just over 300 grams making it easily portable. Fujifilm claims that the printing noise is lower and it provides high image quality. There are templates and filters available you can insert via Instax’s app in photos. It is a good companion if you want a hard copy of photos instead of just storing them on phones, laptops or hard disks.

