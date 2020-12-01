Five smart products from Xiaomi we wish were available in India

These are some of the smart devices that we wish Xiaomi to launch in India

In China, Xiaomi is more than just a smartphone brand. It offers a lot of interesting and unique smart devices, many geared towards lifestyle. Now, we don’t know if Xiaomi will ever bring these products to India, but here’s a look some products we wish would make an appearance here.

Xiaomi’s internet refrigerators

As these are internet-based, you check online for recipes, listen to music, and watch any videos. Customers also get a touchscreen display and users can control it using their voice thanks to the AI features. One can also see weather conditions, latest news, and one can check for the refrigerator temperature on their phone. Interestingly, the product even allows users to order a variety of fresh food and get it delivered at their home. The display of the refrigerator can also be used as a hub to control all the other home appliances.

While Samsung already offers an internet-based refrigerator in India, Xiaomi ships it at a very low price in China. The South Korean giant sell it for more than Rs 2 lakh. The Xiaomi Viomi Internet Refrigerator comes with a retail price of 5999 yuan, which is around Rs 67,500 in India. This one was launched in December 2019. The company also unveiled a four-door Viomi 451L Cross Refrigerator in September 2020, which is priced at 4999 yuan (approximately Rs 56,250.

Smart jacket with a heater

In China, Xiaomi has a smart jacket with a heater, which would be great for those who live in colder parts. The brand is known for offering affordable products and having this type of products is a must. Until Xiaomi launches this in India, you can get heated coats from Regatta.com or Uniqlo to stay warm this winter season. Currently, you can also order this Xiaomi product from a Chinese site.

The smart jacket basically comes with high-quality white goose down to resist cold wind and one gets to control the temperature of the jacket, as per the weather condition. The jacket uses a power bank to offer users continuous heating for long hours. They are also waterproof, which is why you can use them in the rainy season as well.

Xiaomi Transparent Bluetooth speaker

Xiaomi already offers speakers in India. But, the company hasn’t yet launched its Transparent Bluetooth speaker, on which you can see lyrics of the song you play. The brand has basically placed the 21.5-inch display behind an AR-coated high-transmittance glass panel. When you look at the speaker, it feels like the lyrics are floating. The panel supports Full HD resolution. This is a cool speaker, which can deliver 40W output. The device even comes with a backlight tech so that one can use to in a dark environment too. It features three tuning modes, including high-fidelity mode, sweet voice mode, and rhythm mode. One can also get options to control various music styles.

Xiaomi foldable fan

A few months back, Xiaomi unveiled a unique wireless fan, which one can fold completely and carry it. The fan’s head can be moved left and right in 120-degree angle and up and down by 360 degrees. It even acts as an air humidifier. The company says that it can spray 1-5 micron water mist in a room, for which it uses the brand’s 3000-RPM cross-flow wind pressure tech. This would help offer a better and cooler environment by making the air humid. One can use it with a remote or use the LCD display for all the operations. It can be folded three times for different purposes.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Curtain

Mi Smart Curtain is for those who prefer having everything smart at home. Users who feel lazy to close or open curtains can buy this product. It comes with a 3-meter bar and an integrated motor. You can remotely control curtains by just using your voice. One can also configure them to work on an automatic basis depending on natural light. In case you are wondering, then yes you can handle it manually. The only issue is you need a power outlet for this product. While this is not available in India yet, you can for the one that IKEA offers as it works wirelessly and draws power from batteries. The Mi Smart curtains support Wi-Fi, and the company claims that it emits less than 30 dB of noise.

