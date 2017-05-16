Five reasons to buy the Nokia 3310

After Nokia’s unveiling of four new devices at Mobile World Congress earlier this year, the first question on our minds was “when will these great looking devices come to India?” A few days ago, HMD Global announced that the Nokia portfolio of devices will be coming to India very soon and today, the company announced that the Nokia 3310 would go on sale May 18 onward. While the Nokia 3310 is only a feature phone, lacking in the many conveniences we’ve so grown accustomed to, there are still some very good reasons to go ahead and buy the Nokia 3310

Buy it for the Simple Life

Smartphones have become one of the most prominent means of getting distracted. A basic phone like the Nokia 3310 will eliminate most of that, taking you back to using a phone for its primary purpose; communicating. It’ll mean better social interactions, more focus at the work place and a general revival of our cognitive abilities.

Buy it for the Battery Life

The most annoying thing about smartphones is that their battery life. The original Nokia 3310 was known as the phone whose battery would just refuse to die. Smartphones cannot compete with that, but the revamped Nokia 3310 could. Being a feature phone means its lacking most of those features that drain the battery such as NFC, big power hungry displays etc.

Buy it for Nostalgia

Many of us grew up with a Nokia 3310 in the household. It was the preferred phone for people across every age group, be it a school kid or a grandparent. Everyone who was anyone had a Nokia 3310 because it was one of the best phones of its times. It was sturdy, it had good entertainment options (hello Snake) and like we’ve already mentioned above, the amazing battery life. The Nokia 3310 is a phone that most of us grew up with and just that is enough to warrant buying its re-incarnate.

Buy it for the Oldies

Not all of us have tech-savvy grandparents. IF yours are the kind who use a phone just for making calls and sending texts SMS, then a smartphone might be overkill for them. Besides, why burden them with the hassle of having to charge the smartphone every night? Get them a Nokia 3310 and they’d be far happier that you simplified their lives.

Buy it for the backup

Modern day smartphones are notorious for having poor battery life. With a Nokia 3310 in your pocket, you’re going to be ensuring that in the likely event you run out of juice on your primary phone, you have a backup handy. Swapping sim cards can be lesser of a hassle than walking around with a dangling cable connecting two heavy rectangular objects.

The Nokia 3310 is an ode to a classic, and anyone who grew up with the phone in their household must have a special place in their hearts for the Nokia 3310. Of all the reasons, this is the most significant one to buy the Nokia 3310.