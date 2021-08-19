5 Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under Rs 5,000

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and you might be looking for a perfect gift for your sister. This year, you can surprise your sibling by gifting a gadget, instead of a Cadbury celebration box. You can also send a gifting card to your loved ones. Gifting cards are one of the best gifts you can give to anyone if you don’t know what the person likes. To help you out with the selection, we have listed five gifting ideas under Rs 5,000 that would not burn a hole in your pocket and would count as a thoughtful gift.

Amazon, Flipkart gifting card

Both Amazon and Flipkart offer a lot of options for gifting cards. This could be a great idea if you know that your loved one likes to do a lot of online shopping. The e-commerce giants also offer gift cards for clothes and other categories. This way your loved one will get to purchase anything they want.

The price of the gift cards start from Rs 500 and goes up to Rs 10,000. You even get the option to increase the amount. It should be noted that Amazon Pay Gift Card once issued cannot be cashed out, cancelled, refunded, or transferred. The Gift Card usually comes with a validity period of one year from the date of issuance, as per the official website of Amazon. Flipkart offers different validity periods for every gift card.

Fitness wearable

A smart wearable is also a good gifting option and you can check out Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5. The latter is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 2,499. There is also Realme Watch 2 Pro, which will cost Rs 4,999. Both the fitness wearables offer a colourful touchscreen display, and some basic health tracking features. With the help of these wearables, one can control music and check their phone’s notifications.

Smart speaker

You can also consider buying Amazon’s 3rd generation Echo Dot speaker, which will cost Rs 3,499 on Amazon. This is a smart speaker, so users can control music or ask for weather updates or anything else using their voice. One also simply pair the phone with Echo Dot and use it as a Bluetooth speaker.

Wireless earbuds

You can gift a pair of true wireless earbuds to your sibling. There is OnePus Buds Z, which is selling on Amazon for Rs 2,999. It comes with features like IP55-rating, passive noise cancellation, and 10mm audio drivers. It is said to deliver up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and a total of 20 hours with the charging case. You can also check out Realme Buds Air 2 as it supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) too.

Bedside lamp

If your sibling likes to read books at night, then you can gift a bedside lamp. Xiaomi offers a Mi Bedside Lamp 2, which is priced at Rs 2,899. It comes bundled with mode button and brightness adjustment bar along with an IP20 rating. Moreover, it also has approximately 25,000 hours of service life of LED with Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity features.

Xiaomi also has a Mi Rechargeable LED lamp, which is listed on Mi.com for Rs 1,499. The 5W lamp has three brightness modes and will deliver up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge.