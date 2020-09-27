Five productivity-focused tablets you can buy for your Work from home setup

Lenovo Chromebook Duet and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (Source: Lenovo/Express Photo)

It will not be a new thing to say that Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we approach our work life. Instead of working on desktops at a stagnant workstation, now we have the option of choosing the way we work and the hardware, software we use to do it. That’s why there has been an increased demand for laptops, smartphones. Moreover, the need for video-conferencing has increased as people have resorted to giving/receiving briefs via apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and others. For many, there is no need for high-end processors to go about their work in order to prepare PowerPoint presentations/excel sheets, surf online for assignments or communicating with clients. Also, tabs let the person be more creative as select few laptops have touchscreens.

That’s why we have shortlisted five tablets for your daily work depending upon your profile, budget, usability and more:

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

This is the cheapest option on the list and the most intriguing one. Lenovo Duet Chromebook costs just Rs 27,999 but punches above its weight. Under this price, you also get a keyboard in the box which is pretty easy to attach with the tablet. It comes with a 10.1-inch screen with Full HD display which can go as bring as 400 nits making it easy to use in outdoor environments. Not in the direct sunlight though.

It is powered by a MediaTek P60T which has eight cores paired with Integrated ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It can clock up to 2.0 GHz. As the name suggests, it runs on Chrome OS. It has 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. All of this is backed by a 7,000 mAh battery. On the front, it has a 2MP and an 8MP camera on the rear. You can also buy a stylus separately.

iPad 8th gen

iPad 8th generation packs some serious punch with the A12 Bionic chip with neural engine for improved performance starting at Rs 29,999 for the WiFi only version whereas Rs 41,999 for the cellular version. It has a 10.2-inch retina display and is available in 32GB and 128GB storage options. For FaceTime, it has a 1.2MP camera whereas an 8MP camera on the back. It has a 32.4-watt-hour battery which can provide 10 hours of web surfing. On the downside, it does not support the new Apple Pencil or the Magic Keyboard. You can either opt for a first-generation Apple pencil (Rs 8,500) or Apple Smart keyboard (Rs 13,900) which can be bought separately. If you do not want to splurge more on accessories, you can go for the Logitech K480 keyboard (rs 2,590) which is an affordable alternative.

On the other hand, the iPad Air received a massive upgrade as it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip with Neural engine that will be used in the upcoming iPhone 12 series lineup. iPad Air has a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It is compatible with Apple 2nd generation pencil, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) (Rs 10,900), Magic Keyboard (Rs 27,900) and Smart Keyboard Folio at Rs 15,900. It has a 7MP front camera and a 12MP rear camera. The battery backup is the same as the iPad 8th generation. The Wi-Fi models of iPad Air will be available with a starting price of Rs 54900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 66900.

iPad Pro

iPad Pro comes with a 12.9-inch with Liquid Retina display and ProMotion technology. It is powered by an A12Z Bionic Chip with Neural engine. On the back, it has a 12MP and 10MP camera with LiDar scanner. On the front, it has a 7MP camera. It is compatible with Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil (2nd generation). The battery can last up to 10 hours while surfing the web or consuming OTT content. It comes in four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,990 for the 11-inch model and Rs 89,900 for the 12.9-inch variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus comes with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2800×1752 pixel resolution. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD slot. On the back, it has a 13MP and 5MP rear camera and on the front a 5MP camera. It also has a massive 10090 mAh battery. The keyboard needs to be purchased separately for Rs 17,999. However, Samsung does include S Pen in the box. It is priced at Rs 79,999 whereas the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs 69,999.

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro 7 has a 12.3- inch PixelSenseTM Display with 2736×1824 pixels resolution. It is powered by up to Quad-core 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-1065G7 processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also has Intel Iris Plus graphics and runs on Windows 10 Pro. On the back, it has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP camera on the front. The keyboard and stylus can be bought separately for Rs 12,590 and Rs 11,590. The price of the Surface Pro 7 can go up to Rs 1,41,999 depending on the processor you choose.

