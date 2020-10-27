Best mid-range smartphones for 2020 and they are all under Rs 20,000

Diwali is just around the corner, and with all the big festive sales going on, this is the best time to buy a new device. E-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon are offering good discounts on some of the phones. The deals will remain valid until the festival ends. So, if you have been saving money to buy a new phone under Rs 20,000, then you should not miss the festive sales. We have made a list of five best phones under Rs 20,000, which you can look at below. These phones offer great specifications and each one of them cater to different needs of users.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is currently available with a price label of Rs 14,999. The device was recently launched in India, which is why there is no temporary price cut. The good thing is Realme is offering you a flat Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Band credit and Easy EMI. This offer will remain valid until November 14. The Rs 1,000 discount offer is also available on Flipkart and this is for both debit and credit cards. Apart from this, Flipkart also has an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,350.

As for the specifications, the new Realme Narzo phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 480nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The device has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is one of the best phones under Rs 20,000 in India.

Infinix Hot 10

The Infinix Hot 10 can be purchased for Rs 8,999. Flipkart is selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for the mentioned price. To recall, the device was launched in India for Rs 9,999. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 1,000. There are a few bank card offers as well as an exchange offer of up to Rs 8,450. As for the specifications, you get a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, which is also powering the Realme C3 phone. This is a capable chipset and you won’t witness any issues while using it as your daily driver.

The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78-inch HD+ display. The quad rear camera setup consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a dedicated low light sensor. Infinix has added a 5,200mAh battery under the hood. It supports 18W fast charging too.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is listed on Amazon and Samsung India site for Rs 18,499. Samsung is giving Rs 1,500 instant cashback on HDFC bank cards. The site also mentions that customers can get Rs 1,000 additional off in exchange for the old phone. Amazon, on other hand, is offering up to 16,500 discount on exchange. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M31s was launched for Rs 19,499, which is for the base 6GB RAM variant. This clearly means that you are getting a Rs 1,000 discount on the official site due to the festive season.

The device runs Android 10 and has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It offers an Exynos 9611 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. There is also a 5-megapixel macro shooter. To capture selfies, the handset features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Poco X3

The Poco X3 is being sold for Rs 16,999. If you have any plans to buy the handset via Flipkart, then you will also get up to Rs 16,400 off in the exchange of an old phone. The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 and has a Snapdragon 732G SoC. It offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with a 119-degree wide-angle, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front is a 20-megapixel sensor. It is rated IP53 rated for water and dust resistance. You also get a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Poco X3 is currently one of the best phones under Rs 20,000 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max can be bought for Rs 16,386 via Flipkart. There is no exchange offer on this device. You do get EMI options and few bank card offers. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 720 SoC, and a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The setup also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel front camera.

