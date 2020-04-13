5 pro Netflix tips that make your binge-watching sessions better than before

These tips make your Netflix watching experience fun. These tips make your Netflix watching experience fun.

The streaming industry is flooded with too many options today. So much so that one can often get confused on which streaming service to opt for. Some of the most popular ones in India are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar — that also includes Disney+ now — among some others.

Given people are stuck at home due to COVID-19 pandemic they are depending a lot on these streaming platforms to watch movies, TV shows and more. Today, we list out some amazing pro tips that can make your Netflix experience better than ever before. Take a look.

Add a reminder for upcoming shows

Netflix has a “Coming Soon” button at the bottom of its mobile app. The tab carries trailers and descriptions of all the upcoming shows on the platform. If you find something of your interest here, you can always add a reminder for that show or movie. Just tap on “Remind Me” and that’s it. Netflix will remind when it’s available to watch.

Add a reminder for the upcoming shows on Netflix. Add a reminder for the upcoming shows on Netflix.

Change subtitles and their style

Netflix allows you to enable or disable subtitles for the shows and movies you are watching. While the show is streaming, tap on “Audio and Subtitles” button at the bottom of your screen and select the Subtitles. All the available subtitles will be shown on the screen along with the option to turn them off. You can also change the appearance of your subtitles including the font size, font style, and shadows. Go to Settings > Account > My Profile > Subtitle appearance.

Here how you can change subtitles. Here how you can change subtitles.

Turn your movie into an audiobook

Netflix also gives you the option to transform your movie or TV show into an audiobook. The streaming service has an audio option called Audio Description that narrates the content you are watching along with scene change and physical actions.

Make your own list

Even though Netflix keeps your recently watched shows right in front of you under the “Continue Watching” queue, you may want to add up your favourite shows or the ones you are planning to watch later in a list. You can access the list with a simple tap and start watching them whenever you want. To add a show to your list, go to that show and tap on the “My list” button next to “Rate” and “Share”.

Make your future watching list for easy access to shows. Make your future watching list for easy access to shows.

Clear your watch history

When you are watching Netflix all alone, you might end up checking out some shows that you would not want others to see in your Continue Watching queue. These titles also tend to influence your Netflix feed.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Luckily there’s a way to remove shows from your watching history. Go to Netflix Settings > Account > My Profiles > Viewing Activity. It will pull up a list of everything you have watched with that particular profile with an option to delete any title you don’t want to show up in your feed.

Also read | Bored of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar? Time to dive into the world of Anime

If you are fairly new to Netflix, we have also listed tips and tricks like how to download Netflix shows, how to save up your mobile data and more. you can check it out here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd