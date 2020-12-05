Five Instagram features you didn’t know exists

Instagram keeps on adding new features to its app, but not everyone is aware of all the features that the company releases. Just recently, Instagram added a few features, including the ability to watch videos with friends during a video call. You can now also reply (or forward) to a specific message on Instagram. Let’s take a look at five features that you might not be aware of.

Reply/forward option for a specific message

A few weeks back, Instagram finally added the ability to reply to a specific message to help keep the conversations contextual. This feature is similar to WhatsApp. You just need to tap and hold the message, and then Instagram will display a Reply label at the bottom. Just press it and then you are done. You can forward a message by following the same steps. At the bottom, you will also witness a ‘More’ option, and tapping on it will show Forward option. Besides, you can also tap and swipe the message on the right side to reply to a particular message.

New way to switch Instagram accounts

If you have two Instagram accounts and both are logged in, you can now easily switch by just double-tapping on the profile photo. The latter is located at the bottom right of your feed. If you have more than two Instagram accounts, then you can switch by long pressing on the profile and the app will show all your accounts. You can then tap on whichever account you want to switch too.

Send disappearing photos or videos on Instagram

You are allowed to send a disappearing photo or video either as a group or an individual message. When someone opens a disappearing photo or video that you’ve sent them, the message is no longer visible in their inbox unless you have allowed a replay of your message.

You can send disappearing content by entering the inbox section on Instagram, which you can access by swiping left. Now, tap on the camera icon, which is placed next to the group or username of the person that you want to send a disappearing photo or video to. Tap on the Search box to access your phone’s gallery, and select the photo or video you to send. Here’s you get three options, including View once, Allow once and Keep in chat.

The names are self-explanatory. The first one means that the individual can see the photo or video only once and then it will then disappear. The second one means you are allowed to replay, and the third one means that media won’t disappear.

Mute or unmute someone’s Instagram story

Instagram allows you to mute someone’s Stories or posts if you don’t want to see them, but still want to follow the person. To mute or unmute someone’s story or posts, you just need to tap and hold the profile picture of the person in the Stories section, which is located at the top of your feed. You then need to select ‘Mute,’ and tap on ‘Mute Story.’ Muting any Story means that the story will only be visible at the end of the top bar in your feed. To unmute it, you need to follow the same steps for muting a story. Instagram says that the person won’t be informed if mute them.

Reaction Emojis in chat

This is similar to how Facebook lets you react to any posts. Instagram now allows you to react to posts using reaction emoticons. You just need to long-press on the posts that your friend has sent you and Instagram will show you different emojis. You can still double press on the posts to add a red heart icon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd