Five laptops with Intel i3 processor you can buy under Rs 40,000

It will be stating the obvious but the need for laptops has increased due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic where a majority of people are working from home, taking lessons from home and artists are creating content from home. You won’t get ultra-thin bezels, huge battery, or powerful processors in this range. These laptops are good for basic work, video calling, streaming content from OTT platforms, and very casual gaming. The list goes on and people are often confused about which laptop to buy when their budget is below Rs 40,000.

Dell Inspiron 3493

Dell is one of the most reliable laptops when it comes to overall performance. The Dell Inspiron 3493 comes with a 14-inch Full HD LED display with anti-glare. Under the hood, it has a 10th generation Intel Core i3 that can clock up to 3.4 GHz. It has 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD. It also has Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory and runs on Windows 10. MS Office Home & Student 2019 comes complimentary with the laptop which is an added advantage. The average battery life is four hours after a full charge and it weighs 1.68 kg. The laptop looks sleek as well with platinum silver colour. It is currently available for Rs 38,867 on Amazon.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 sports a 14-inch Full HD LED display with anti-glare. It is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i3 1.2 GHz processor. It has 4GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB of storage. In the sound department, it has dual speakers with Dolby Audio. It is backed by a battery that can last up to 9 hours on a single charge. It comes with mineral grey colour and weighs 1.49 kg. The laptop also offers a 180 degree lay-flat hinge. The only downside is that it is a DOS-based laptop so you will need to install Windows separately. It is currently available for Rs 37,999 on Amazon.

ASUS Vivobook X545FA-EJ158T i3-10110U

Asus Vivobook comes with a bigger 15.6-inch Full HD display. It is powered by an i3 6320 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 1TB hard disk. It runs on Windows 10 Home operating system. The laptop is not the most portable on the list as it weighs 2.5 kg. The slate grey coloured laptop is currently available for Rs 36,999 on Amazon.

HP 15s du2069TU

The HP 15s laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display. It is powered by 1.2GHz Intel i3-1005G1 10th Gen processor paired with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB hard disk. It has dual speakers and Intel UHD Integrated Graphics. It runs on Windows 10 Home operating system and comes loaded with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. It provides a battery backup of six hours and weighs 1.75 kg. The black variant is currently available for Rs 37,549 on Amazon.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor with1.2 Ghz base speed and 3.4 Ghz max speed paired with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB storage. It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare technology. It runs on Windows 10 Home operating system and has pre-installed Microsoft Office 2019. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity for smartphones, wireless speakers, or earphones. The dual speakers support Dolby AudioThe battery lasts up to five hours. The laptop weighs 1.85 kg and is currently available for Rs 34,990.

