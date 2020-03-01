Five home security cameras you can get under Rs 4,000 in India

Best Home Security Cameras that you can buy under Rs 5,000. Best Home Security Cameras that you can buy under Rs 5,000.

Home security cameras are becoming more and more popular these days and if you are looking to buy one, now is the right time. Companies like Xiaomi, Wipro, Zebronics, and more have come out with quality products in the home security space, which are also priced competitively. You don’t need a complex network of cables to set up cameras anymore, in order to secure your house or take care of your child at home. We are listing down five home automation cameras that are priced under Rs 4,000:

Zebronics ZEB Home Security Camera

The ZEB Home Security Camera from Zebronics retails at Rs 3,599 in India. It features two-way audio communications, smart tracking, sound detection, as well as face detection technology. The device supports both Android and iOS, so there’s no problem connecting the security camera to your mobile device for remote real-time monitoring. The camera also features night vision and can be connected to multiple devices.

YI Home Camera Wireless

YI 87001 Home Camera Wireless is available for Rs 2,499 and it comes with HD video recording and two-way audio with built-in microphone and speaker. The 111-degree wide-angle lens also supports 4x digital zoom and night vision with an infra-red non-invasive sensor. The YI Home app allows real-time streaming to your phone and you also get alerts for motion detection.

Wipro Next Smart Camera

The Wipro Next Smart Camera retails at Rs 3,033 and it also supports real-time monitoring and two-way communication with built-in microphone and speaker. Wipro’s camera also comes with night vision and ability to pan and tilt with its adjustable design. It records HD video and offers 120-degree field of view.

Mi WiFi Home Security Camera

Xiaomi’s Mi 360-degree 1080P WiFi Home Security Camera is available for Rs 2,699 and it features AI motion detection alert, infrared night vision, and Talkback feature among others. It has a 20MP camera sensor with 110-degree field of view. It records 1080p resolution videos and connects via Wi-Fi.

TP-Link Smart Cam Home WiFi Camera

TP-Link’s smart home security camera retails at Rs 2,499 and features a pan and tilt design. It has a 114-degree field of view and records HD video in 1080p resolution. The camera also features motion detection and notifies the user. The TP-Link camera also comes with Night Vision and two-way audio communication via built-in microphone and speaker. The home security camera also works with Alexa and Google.

