These five water-resistant smartphones are ‘safe’ for holi

Holi, the festival of colours is just around the corner. While we all want to capture those happy moments of playing with friends and family with colours and water, doing it on a regular smartphone could damage the device. However, if you have the right smartphone, you can continue to play and shoot pictures and videos of your celebration without worrying about your smartphone.

Do note that, while these smartphones claim to offer water and dust resistance, if they ever get liquid damage, the company won’t honour the warranty and the repair cost has to be borne by the user, which could be as expensive as the smartphone itself.

Here are five such smartphones that are water and dust tight are Holi-ready with ingress protection.

iPhone 14 comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance with up to 6 meters (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) iPhone 14 comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance with up to 6 meters (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

iPhone 13/14

The Apple iPhone 13/14 are some of the best smartphones that can be used during the Holi celebration. These devices not only have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, where, you can submerge them in up to 6 meters deep for up to 30 minutes, but they also have amazing wide-angle and ultra-wide angle cameras, capable of taking bright and colourful pictures in almost any lighting condition. You can now get a brand new iPhone 13 for just Rs 62,999 on Flipkart, while the iPhone 14 costs Rs 71,999.

S23 Ultra despite having an S-Pen is also an IP68 rater (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / S23 Ultra despite having an S-Pen is also an IP68 rater (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

All three variants of the Galaxy S23 series are IP68 rated. However, unlike the latest iPhones, which can survive fresh water up to 6 meters deep, the latest Galaxies can only sustain water pressure of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Again, amongst the three, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) has a more versatile camera setup with up to 100x digital zoom and 80 30fps video recording capability.

This compact iPhone from Apple gets IP67 certification (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) This compact iPhone from Apple gets IP67 certification (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

iPhone SE 3rd Gen

If you are looking for a water-tight phone that doesn’t cost over Rs 50,000, then you can consider the iPhone SE 3rd Gen with an IP67 rating, which can survive water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. Again, this phone should be able to handle Holi-color water splashes without any issues as long it is not submerged in a pool.

Samsung is the only brand that offers water resistance on foldable devices (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is IPX8 rated for water resistance. However, unlike the other phones we have mentioned, this device is not dustproof, so, as long as you are playing around fresh water, the phone should survive without any issues. A brand new Z Flip 4 is available on Amazon for Rs 77,499 in India.

Advertisement

The most affordable The most affordable Android phone with IP67 rating and good cameras comes from Google (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is possibly the most affordable IP67-rated Android smartphone in India. This camera-centric smartphone can resist water with up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. It has a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, both capable of capturing good pictures in every lighting condition and this phone costs Rs 31,999 on Flipkart.