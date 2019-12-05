Five Gifts for Someone You Care For

Here’s a list of great gifts that your loved ones will appreciate getting from you. Here’s a list of great gifts that your loved ones will appreciate getting from you.

We all have friends who mean the world to us. And there is no better time than the winter holiday season to show just how important they are to you. A thoughtful gift can convey a whole lot more than what words can. And there are plenty of options out there for all sorts if you want to get into gifting mode. Here in particular are five gifts that would make any friend’s face light up in delight. And well, what could be better?

OnePlus Q1 TV

Yes, OnePlus make televisions too. And they are just every bingewatcher’s dream. OnePlus Q1 televisions come with incredibly slim and beautifully designed frames that are a delight to see even when switched off. They sport bright and vivid 55 inch QLED displays, that have one of the highest color gamuts around (120 per cent). Making sure that everything on them looks drop dead awesome is the task of a special Gamma Color Magic processor. And it is not just about moving pictures – one of the models even comes with a slide out soundbar that can deliver stunning sound, converting your living room into a cinema hall. Incidentally, the televisions support Dolby Vision and Audio, so you can be assured of the highest quality of both sounds and sights. The TVs run on OnePlus’ own Oxygen interface on top of Android TV, allowing you to run applications and games on that wonderful display as well. And it comes with a snazzy metal remote control as well that is almost effortless to use. If your friend finds even that too complex, then they can just use their phone to take charge of the TV – yes, you can even control the TV from your phone. Those with friends addicted to television should Never Settle for anything lesser than this as a gift!

Bose Frames

Sunglasses are cool. Well, they always were, and that’s why they are a great gifting option./ But if you are planning to go the “shad”y route with your gift, we would advise you to up your game a notch and get your friend a pair of Bose Frames. Yes, these are sunglasses and very classy looking sunglasses as well. But they are also music players, with tiny speakers concealed in the frame. These unobtrusively pour high class audio (hey, this is a Bose) into your ears when you wear your Frames, loud enough for you to experience but low enough not to disturb those in your vicinity. You can even handle calls from them if you wish. Not only some of the best looking sunglasses around, but the best sounding ones as well.

Dyson Hot and Cool Air Purifier

It is a sad refection of the times that we live in that breathing itself is becoming a challenge. As our cities choke with pollutants, air purifiers have suddenly emerged as necessities rather than faddish luxuries. Which is why perhaps no gift reflects how much you care for a friend as an air purifier (especially if they happen to live in a metro). One of the best options here is the beautifully designed Dyson Hot and Cool Air Purifier. Yes, it is a very high quality air purifier, capable of tackling 99.95 per cent of all pollutants, but what makes it special (as its name indicates) is its ability to also spread warm or cool air, depending on the weather conditions. It literally makes every room it is in, not just safer to breathe in, but also a joy to live in.

Nintendo Switch

Not all gaming consoles are huge devices that need to be plugged into televisions and displays. You can have a console that you can simply chuck into a bag and pull out and play games on it whenever you wish and well, if the fancy strikes you, you can always plug it into a larger display to enjoy some big screen action. Yes, the very same console, and if you are looking for fancy controllers, well, they are connected to the sides of the console and can be detached, allowing you to play games wirelessly if you wish. The console we are talking about here is the Nintendo Switch, which lets you play the same game on a television and in a bus seamlessly and without any loss of quality. If your friends think life is a game, this is the perfect gift for them.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

Imagine being able to carry thousands of books in your coat pocket. And an entire book store as well, for good measure. Well, that is what Amazon’s premier e-book reader brings to you. The seven inch e-ink display is perfect for reading, with sharp fonts, and is front lit as well, enabling you to read even in the dark, and with minimal strain on your eyes. There are millions of books, waiting to be read, and can be bought without having to venture out to a bookstore ever – all you need is an Internet connection. Yes, some believe that reading that can be done only on paper. Give them a Kindle Oasis and help them change their minds. They will bless you for it!

