Five gadget deals on Amazon Great Indian sale beyond smartphones

Amazon’s first sale for the year is on the verge of completion and the company has packed fair deals on a wide range of products including consumer electronics. Many of you might have already bagged in products (specifically smartphones) and the baited deals just fulfilled your wish. And while some of you are in the bewilderment of what accessories to choose at a fairly low price don’t worry we have enveloped a few good offers that are worth considering.

To sweeten the deal, you can get a 10% cashback up to Rs 1500 if you own an HDFC card. Further, if your cart value is below Rs 2000, it makes sense to add money to your Amazon pay balance and pay using that for a 10% cashback up to Rs 200.

Adata HC660 Ultra-Slim 1TB External Hard Drive

In case you have a brim of files scattered in your PC or laptop, an external hard drive could be a workable solution to organise and compile it in one peripheral. Amazon has a deal going on Adata 1TB external hard drives. The hard drive is now available for a discount price of Rs 3099 along with 3 years warranty. The easy to carry hard drive gives you the option for quick transfer of files with USB 3.0 connectivity. You can get a further 10% cashback with HDFC cards or Rs 200 off with Amazon Pay balance. Sub 3K is a great deal for a slim 1TB external drive.

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR

Smartphone cameras have evolved over the years and few smartphones these days take jaw dropping shots. But there are a few instances where even these smartphones fail to take the desired shot. If you are one among those camera connoisseurs who want to capture the perfect image but a DSLR seems like an expensive option for you, this Amazon deal on a Canon camera might delight you. The e-retailer has offered the Canon EOS 1300D for a price as low as a mid-range smartphone. The DSLR with 18-55mm lens is available for a discounted price of Rs 22,990, down from Rs 29,995. Subtract Rs 1500 more if you have an HDFC card. So Rs 21,490 effectively for a DSLR kit!

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice remote

Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 999 on its Fire TV Stick with Voice remote and it is now available for Rs 3000 against the original price of Rs 3999. The limited period offer is seen listed on the offer page ending by midnight. The Fire TV stick gives you easy streaming of videos and with the Voice remote you can simply call out the name of the video you want to watch instead of scrolling the entire list. Besides the discount, you can grab an extra Rs 300 off on this product, but you will have to subscribe to Amazon Prime to avail it. Here’s a trick to get the Fire TV stick and an annual Prime subscription for just Rs 3,499.

SoundBot SB571 Bluetooth Speaker

A wireless speaker is a handy pick in case you are tuning-up for an outing and when a product is available that cheap why not buy it. The SoundBot SB571 is listed for a price of Rs 1399 which is a good deal if you want a compact speaker with decent sound. At 12W RMS, it does back a reasonable punch for its size. Buy it using Amazon Pay balance and you can save a further Rs 140 on it.

JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones with Mic

If you are looking for a headphone that offers good sound with enough bass, this might be a good time to purchase this headphone. Under the sale, you can buy the JBL C100SI In-Ear headphone for a price of Rs 699 and save up to 46 percent. And it has a mic too to handle your calls. Again, you can save further 10% by using Pay balance.

We have picked up some of the best deals brought by Amazon but as we mentioned, these deals are available for grab for limited period so better hurry before the clock pendulum gets off the beat. If you are looking at buying a camera-phone, you may want to check out some of these deals.