Five fitness wearables that will help you accomplish your new year resolution

We all make resolutions for the new year, putting an extensive list with the hope that we can accomplish it. On most occasions, the list includes that one fitness point which gets dusted (not promising any miracle, are we!). In that case, fitness trackers can be a good gift for yourself and even your loved ones who are planning for a more active and healthy year.

But there are hundreds of fitness wristbands available in the market priced across a varied range. That is bound to confuse you to search for the perfect band for yourself or your friend. We have put together a list of fitness trackers with diverse features and price tags that should help you choose the best possible tracker for your needs and budget.

Apple Watch– Apple Watch is ideal for those who want accurate fitness reading. Compatible with iOS devices it is a great wearable for people who have an assorted exercise routine. The Apple Watch includes fitness apps like Nike+ running, Strava, Spring etc. It monitors the heart rate and lets you play your favourite tracks during a workout or while jogging. And of course, there’s a lot more this watch can accomplish. There are multiple Apple Watch editions that you can choose from- Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Nike+, Apple Watch Series 1. The wearable is available on Amazon for a price starting at Rs 20,900.

Fitbit Blaze– Fitbit is one of the most recognised brands when it comes to fitness products. Fitbit Blaze is a well-designed fitness tracker that can be a good pick if you are looking for a fitness wristband with a big touchscreen. It tracks steps, distance, calories burned and the number of floors climbed too. It also has heart rate monitoring sensor and is GPS enabled. You can get this fitness band under Rs 19,000.

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro– Samsung also has some good offerings under its fitness product shelf. If you or your friend love to dive into a pool, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro can be a good fitness band you can gift. The device is water resistant (50mm) and can track your swimming laps and provide easy to read stats. It has GPS to map your route. The wristband gives accurate fitness data of all-day activity and measures heart rate as well. If you plan to buy this, just head to Samsung website or Flipkart. The Gear Fit 2 Pro sells for a price of Rs 13,590.

Honor Band 3 – If you have never used a fitness band before or slacked on your earlier new year resolutions, it is always a smart idea to start with a not so expensive product. The Honor Band 3 is a very good option for you. This is arguably the cheapest fitness band that you can dive into a pool with. This 50m water resistant device can track your swimming activity like lap times, calories burned and more. You also get a continuous heart rate monitor here along with other features that help you track everything from your fitness activities to sleep patterns. The device is compatible with Android and iOS devices and offers great value at a price close to Rs 2,700.

Mi Band HRX Edition– If you are on a really tight budget but still looking for a fitness band that does the basics well, the Mi Band HRX Edition can be a good budget pick. Priced under Rs 1300, this wearable can get most of the basic tasks done. It tracks your steps, calories burnt and provide an ideal reminder to take a short walk, water intake etc. The Mi Band is compatible with Android 4.4 & above and it is IP67 rated water resistant.

Unfortunately, Xiaomi removed the heart rate monitor from the HRX edition of the Mi Band 2 and the non-HRX variant is hard to find. However, if you want a fitness band with a heart rate monitor in this budget range, then the Lenovo HW01 would serve you better if you are willing to shell out Rs 500 extra.

There you go. Come 2018, just strap one of these on and go for a walk, jog or swim. Get fit, stay healthy.